20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

16. Moving Furniture

The next time you’re asked to help someone move, think of it as a workout opportunity. Moving furniture and boxes requires strength, stamina, and dexterity—especially when it comes to fitting around corners and tight spaces. Unlike a gym workout, where the amount of weight remains consistent or rises incrementally, the weight shifts dramatically throughout a move.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 120 minutes.

