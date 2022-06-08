20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

17. Washing/waxing cars

Daniel LaRusso mastered karate and made Mr. Miyagi’s antique car collection look brand new by spending hours washing and waxing cars. The rotational movements and constant bending burn calories, though you’ll need to spend as much time on the job as the Karate Kid to reach the 1,000-calorie mark, so pull the whole family’s fleet of cars out.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 200 minutes.

