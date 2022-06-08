20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

19. Volleyball

Whether played on the sand or in the gym, volleyball is a grueling, full-body endeavor involving jumping, diving, lunging, quick reflexes, and fast-twitch movements. Beach volleyball tends to be more of a calorie burn between the heat and the sand, and the greater likelihood of two-on-two play, which generally requires more movement.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 100 minutes.

