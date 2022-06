4. Kayaking

“Kayaking works your upper body and core strength all the way,” Donavanik says. “Half of your body is pretty much taken out of the equation, so now you have to balance the kayak in the water while navigating and propelling yourself forward. You’re constantly pulling and pushing.” Bonus points if you can beat the current.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least: 135 minutes

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!