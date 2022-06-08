20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

8. Scuba diving

It’s called “the lazy man’s sport,” but diving burns as many calories as jogging. That’s because apart from those calories burned swimming, your body expends major energy to keep your body temperature up. Plus, if you’re doing a beach dive, you’re going to burn even more calories walking down the beach to your dive spot while carrying 100-plus pounds on your back and waist.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 95 minutes

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!