Organic Protein Bars GET IT!

Available in Cookie Dough or Coconut Cashew flavors, these delicious bars are a convenient way to fight hunger—and lose weight. Light and chewy, they’re packed with 18g of plant-based protein using rice, pea, and quinoa. A fantastic post-workout protein source, quick meal replacement, or on-the-go snack.

Get It: Save 36% on Organic Protein Bars ($14; was $22) at IdealRaw