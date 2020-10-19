We Found The Ultimate Sport Face Mask To Use At The Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been keeping yourself in shape during the insanity that has been 2020, there’s something you came to learn real quickly. That is there are not many face masks out there that are great to use during a workout. This is where the Sport Face Mask 2 Pack from Touch of Modern comes into play.

Touch of Modern always has an amazing bench of items within that are very impressive. High tech stuff that any guy would love to add to the home. And the Sport Face Mask 2 Pack is no different. Because the high tech design of this is going to help you out in a big way during your workouts.

Whether you have started going back to the gym or you’re going out for a run and you might pass by other people, the Sport Face Mask 2 Pack will be a wonderful addition to your life. That’s because it is made for you to breathe with no problem at all, which many other masks can’t do.

The high breathability you can find in the Sport Face Mask 2 Pack is due to the dual one-way discharge valves that are built into the mask. One valve takes air in, and the other takes it out. In addition to the mesh design of this mask, you won’t have any problem feeling like you’re stuck in a swamp of your own breathe.

Even better is that the Sport Face Mask 2 Pack feels great to wear. That mesh feels great on your face, which is good since these masks are designed to be adjusted to your face so it can be sealed around you. That way the only air coming in is filtered through the valve. But it’s all comfortable thanks to the adjustable nose clip and ear straps.

For the foreseeable future, it is best to go out of the house with something covering your face. And if you’re doing so with the intent to workout, then you’ll want the Sport Face Mask 2 Pack in your life. Comfort and safety are within reach when you workout with these. You won’t regret adding it to your stockpile.

Get It: Pick up the Sport Face Mask 2 Pack ($40; was $50) at Touch of Modern

