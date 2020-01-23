We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there’s a perfect exercise, it’s the pull-up. Ostensibly, pull-ups work the shoulders, arms, and back. But they do so much more than that. They increase stamina and flexibility. Vary up your form, and you can strengthen your core and work other muscle groups that rarely see any action. And you can do them almost anywhere, no gym required. That’s why you need a pull-up bar in the house. What are the best pull-up bars of 2020?

Having a pull-up bar in the home is a necessity. Most of us don’t have the space (or the money!) for a home gym. And all of us are scrambling to find more hours in the day—let alone a few minutes to gear up and go to the gym.

Home pull-up bars these days are far more than just a simple bar across a doorway. Today’s pull-up bars offer variable handholds, adjustable placements, and versatility that make them a key component to your home workout.

But there is one thing about pull-up bars that has remained relatively constant over the years: affordability. Sure, you can spend a couple hundred bucks (or more) on a real nice one. But it’s not necessary. A decent pull-up bar that provides alternate handholds and that you can move to the floor for sit-ups or whatever can be had for less than $50, easy.

What Should You Look For In A Pull-up Bar?

Determining what to look for in a home pull-up bar depends on a lot of factors. How big and heavy are you? What you intend to use it for? Are you looking for a gym alternative or something to complement your already-rigorous fitness regimen? Perhaps you want something portable that you can substitute for a gym while you travel? Deciding the bar’s purpose will determine its function and type. Here are the various types of pull-up bars to choose from:

Doorway: These extend the length of a standard door frame. Inexpensive and simple, the telescopic ones the most common. Spend a little more, and you can get a quality one that mounts over and to the sides of the door frame and provides more stability and versatility

These extend the length of a standard door frame. Inexpensive and simple, the telescopic ones the most common. Spend a little more, and you can get a quality one that mounts over and to the sides of the door frame and provides more stability and versatility Mounted: Bolted onto either a wall or ceiling, these are generally the most stable of pull-up bar—and they vary the widest in cost. Inexpensive ones can be found for less than fifty bucks; sturdy, versatile, and often expandable ones can cost several hundred. Your purpose should determine how much you spend

Bolted onto either a wall or ceiling, these are generally the most stable of pull-up bar—and they vary the widest in cost. Inexpensive ones can be found for less than fifty bucks; sturdy, versatile, and often expandable ones can cost several hundred. Your purpose should determine how much you spend Portable: Can be disassembled and travel-friendly, for use almost anywhere. Perfect for the fitness enthusiast who travels a lot for work; casual users probably won’t need one

Can be disassembled and travel-friendly, for use almost anywhere. Perfect for the fitness enthusiast who travels a lot for work; casual users probably won’t need one Tower: Tall, heavy devices with a stable (and usually large) footprint. Ideal for guys with garages or offices who have space

No matter which kind of pull-up bar you decide to buy, your cost can vary widely. If you plan to use it daily, you really ought to spend the money on a quality steel one with powder coating or other rust protection. And comfortable, well-made grips are key. Great deals can be found on Amazon, though—as evidenced below. Some of these devices are on sale for 50 percent off.

Why Should You Be Doing Pull-ups?

Pull-ups provide a variety of benefits to fitness enthusiasts:

Accessibility: You can do pull-ups just about anywhere, for free. You don’t need any special gear, not even workout clothes. And with a home pull-up bar, you never have to leave the house

You can do pull-ups just about anywhere, for free. You don’t need any special gear, not even workout clothes. And with a home pull-up bar, you never have to leave the house Versatility: A good pull-up bar will allow you to workout various muscle groups in ways they normally don’t get any action. Mix up your hand position, vary your body alignment, cross your legs—the benefits vary with each configuration

A good pull-up bar will allow you to workout various muscle groups in ways they normally don’t get any action. Mix up your hand position, vary your body alignment, cross your legs—the benefits vary with each configuration Grip: Your hands are your tools to the world. Build up your hand muscles with pull-ups, and you’ll be able to live and work—and work out—with far more confidence throughout your life

Your hands are your tools to the world. Build up your hand muscles with pull-ups, and you’ll be able to live and work—and work out—with far more confidence throughout your life Variability: Loop a resistance band around the bar and get assistance and tackle resp to build up your stamina, or use ankle weights or boots to build strength

Loop a resistance band around the bar and get assistance and tackle resp to build up your stamina, or use ankle weights or boots to build strength Affordability: Pull-ups are free! The cost of the bar is nominal—far less than a gym membership

If you’re in the market for a pull-up bar, check out our list below. It’s by no means comprehensive. but we’ve included a variety of styles and types, in a wide range of pricing. And many of them were on sale at press time.

SEE ALSO:

Want to Do More Pullups? Here’s The Pullup Plan for Beginners

How to Get Better at Pull-ups

The Training Plan to Double Your Max Pullups

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!