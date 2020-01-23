We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Affordable Power Tower GET IT!

Stamina Power Tower 1690

This versatile device boasts a small(ish) 49×43-inch footprint. It can be used for pull-ups, dips, push-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, vertical knee raises, and more for users up to 250 pounds.

Best of all, at press time it was marked down to 50 percent off!

PROS:

-It comes with 5-year frame and 90-day parts warranty

-Surprisingly solid reviews: 70 percent (out of 1,700) for five stars

CONS:

-Power towers aren’t for everyone. But if you have a garage or spare room, this deal is tough to resist!

Get It: Save 50% on the Stamina Power Tower 1690 ($100; was $200) at Amazon

