We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Ceiling-mounted Pull-up Bar
Gronk Fitness Xtreme Monkey Multi-grip Chin-up Bar
Don’t scoff: the Gronkowski family has been in the fitness equipment industry for almost three decades.
This bar supports up to 800 pounds; use it as a dip or muscle-up station if the ceiling is high enough. And it’s versatile; with so many different hand positions you can work every muscle.
PROS:
-48 inches wide to fit standard studs
-Can be mounted curving downward, too
CONS:
-Included wrenches are cheap; use your socket set for installation
Get It: Pick up the Gronk Fitness Xtreme Monkey Multi-grip Chin-up Bar ($142) at Amazon
