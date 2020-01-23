We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Concrete or Brick Wall-mounted Pull-up Bar GET IT!

OneTwoFit Multifunctional Wall-mounted Pull-up Bar

With a max capacity of up to 440 pounds, this heavy-duty wall-mounted multi-gym is designed to be installed into a concrete or brick wall. Alternatively, it could be mounted to a wood frame that’s then attached to the wall.

Just tilt the arms up and it transforms into a dip station.

PROS:

-85 percent of reviewers give it a perfect five stars

-The only tool you need is a drill

CONS:

-Needs to be securely mounted; once it’s up, it’s up

Get It: Pick up the OneTwoFit Wall-mounted Multi-gym ($107) at Amazon

