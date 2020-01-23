We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Doorway Gym Pull-up Bar GET IT!

Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym

Available in three sizes, this is way more than a simple pull-up bar. With a 300-pound capacity, it can be used as a doorway pull-up bar or flipped over to perform sit-ups, push-ups, and dips.

And it’s adjustable, to fit door frames up to 33 inches wide and up to 6 inches deep.

PROS:

-Ergonomic wide grip position for maximum lat engagement and padded handles for on the floor workouts

-Installation is easy

CONS:

-It only works if you use it!

Get It: Pick up the Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym ($44) at Amazon

