We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Doorway Gym Pull-up BarGET IT!
Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym
Available in three sizes, this is way more than a simple pull-up bar. With a 300-pound capacity, it can be used as a doorway pull-up bar or flipped over to perform sit-ups, push-ups, and dips.
And it’s adjustable, to fit door frames up to 33 inches wide and up to 6 inches deep.
PROS:
-Ergonomic wide grip position for maximum lat engagement and padded handles for on the floor workouts
-Installation is easy
CONS:
-It only works if you use it!
Get It: Pick up the Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym ($44) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top