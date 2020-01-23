We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Hallway Pull-up BarGET IT!
Dekadj Locking Screwless Pull-up Bar
Designed with independent anti-skid gears on each side, the harder you pull on this bar the more stable it is—no screws required. It’s an innovative spring-less system that’s an easy fit in any space between 37.8-47.2 inches.
With a capacity of up to 660 pounds, it perfect for hallways. And Amazon users rate it a nearly perfect 4.8 stars.
PROS:
-No screws or mounting required
-Fantastic capacity, great reviews
CONS:
-It only works if you use it!
Get It: Pick up the Dekadj Locking Pull-up Bar ($53) at Amazon
