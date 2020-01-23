We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Heavy-duty Pull-up BarGET IT!
Titan Fitness Wall-mounted Pull-up Bar
500 Amazon user ratings. 75 percent of them for five stars, and 14 percent are four stars. Clearly, this thing works, and well.
It’s wide enough to mount into the studs on either side of a doorway. Best of all, it’s less than half the price of a comparable Rogue system.
PROS:
-500-pound capacity
-Seriously sturdy
CONS:
-For safety, you may want to mount it using a wood platform or base.
Get It: Pick up the Titan Fitness Wall-mounted Pull-up Bar ($75) on Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top