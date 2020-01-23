We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Joist- or Beam-mounted Pull-up BarGET IT!
Ultimate Body Press
Take your workout away from the wall. This joist-mount bar installs with just four bolts. It’s perfect for urban loft dwellers with raw ceilings.
Made of commercial-strength, thick welded steel construction, it’s got four fully padded grip positions, 14-inch risers, 21-inch-wide parallel grips, and a 42-inch-wide bar.
PROS:
-Great for those with funky, old places with unique frames
-Inexpensive and easy to mount
CONS:
-Some reviewers complained about the mounting process
Get It: Pick up the Ultimate Body Press ($60) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top