We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Joist- or Beam-mounted Pull-up Bar GET IT!

Ultimate Body Press

Take your workout away from the wall. This joist-mount bar installs with just four bolts. It’s perfect for urban loft dwellers with raw ceilings.

Made of commercial-strength, thick welded steel construction, it’s got four fully padded grip positions, 14-inch risers, 21-inch-wide parallel grips, and a 42-inch-wide bar.

PROS:

-Great for those with funky, old places with unique frames

-Inexpensive and easy to mount

CONS:

-Some reviewers complained about the mounting process

Get It: Pick up the Ultimate Body Press ($60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!