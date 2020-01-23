We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Pull-up Bar for Beginners GET IT!

AmazonBasics Fitness Bar

Pull-ups are hard. One way to get better at them is to simply do them. Another way is to do them in reverse. This simple device is designed for bar dips. But lie on your back and pull yourself up, and reverse pull-ups will help build up the strength in your arms and back. You’ll be ready for the wall- or door-mount pull-ups in no time.

PROS:

-Steel construction assembles quickly and easily

-660-pound weight capacity

CONS:

-Technically not a “pull-up,” but you’re gaining strength and getting there.

