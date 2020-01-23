We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Simple Doorway Pull-up Bar GET IT!

Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar

With a 300-pound capacity, this ain’t no spring-loaded friction bar. The heavy-duty chrome steel bar and the multiple screw-in door mounts provide safety and stability while giving you the flexibility to move it to different places or heights.

PROS:

-Easy to mount; comes with two sets of heavy-duty (300lbs.) and one set of medium-duty (150lbs) door mounts

-80 percent of users give it a five-star rating

CONS:

-The bar will spin, so you need to use the over-under hand grip method

Get It: Save 30% on the Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar ($39; was $55) at Amazon

