We List The 10 Best Pull-up Bars of 2020

Best Wall-mounted Pull-up Bar GET IT!

Yes4All Standard Wall Mount Chin Up Bar

Designed for a 16- or 24-inch stud space, this steel pull-up bar is affordable, easy to mount, and can handle up to 300 pounds.

Yes4All makes a wide variety of affordable pull-up bars, but this Standard version is really all you need.

PROS:

-Fully 65 percent of Amazon reviewers rate it five stars

-One-year warranty and 30-day return policy

-On sale at press time

CONS:

-Guys over 225 pounds might want something more stable

Get It: Save 10% on the Yes4All Standard Chin Up Bar ($28; was $31) at Amazon

