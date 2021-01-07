We Sat Down With The Owners Of Miami’s Hottest Gym To Hear How They’ve Adapted And Continued To Expand While Being Impacted By Covid

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you looking to start off the New Year with a fitness-based resolution? Then you’ll need all the help you can get. What you need to do, if you’re in the Miami area, is look for the nearest Anatomy location and sign up now. Because the hottest gym in Miami has made the adjustments necessary in COVID times to get you on the right track.

Founded in 2014 as a collaboration among fitness, sports science, and nightlife veterans, Anatomy is a health and wellness sanctuary with locations in Miami Beach, Midtown Miami, inside the 1 Hotel South Beach, and Coconut Grove (slated to open Spring 2021).

Anatomy offers propriety programming, influenced by sports performance and the science of strength conditioning to provide members and guests a life-enriching community where they can sweat, enhance, and recover. The innovative concept combines state-of-the-art fitness equipment, proprietary personal training, and indoor/outdoor group fitness programming, with recovery and regeneration components including hot and cold plunges, infrared and cold saunas, and eucalyptus steam room. Anatomy is a holistic wellness experience fully equipped to address the unique needs and goals of its member.

Each location offers additional custom amenities based upon the needs of their community, including Vitamin Infusions by VitaSquad, hair & spa services, on-site spray tanning, top-of-the-line chiropractic, and physical therapy services, ‘Kids Club’ program, and Endermologie.

Club locations include:

Anatomy @ Miami Beach: 1220 20th St, Miami Beach, FL

Anatomy @ Midtown: 3415 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL

Anatomy @ 1 Hotel South Beach: 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Anatomy @ Coconut Grove: 3385 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove, FL.

For more information visit www.anatomyfitness.com

Below, you can see our interview with the owners of Anatomy to hear about Anatomy and how they have changed with the times due to COVID.

Tell us a little bit about the history of Anatomy and how it started.

Anatomy was founded in 2014, as a collaboration among fitness, sports science and hospitality veterans, to bring members and guests a life-enriching community where they can sweat, enhance, and recover together. Influenced by sports performance and the science of strength conditioning, the concept wasn’t created to serve solely as a ‘gym’ so to speak, but more so as a holistic wellness experience, built off of a sense of community and culture. I brought in my many years of nightlife and hospitality experience, while Marc Megna, a former NFL athlete and current Strength & Conditioning coach, brought in his extensive fitness experience. Anatomy currently has three open locations: Miami Beach, Midtown Miami and inside the 1 Hotel South Beach, with a 4th location opening in Coconut Grove in spring 2021. Each location offers custom amenities based upon the needs of the surrounding neighborhood, including Vitamin Infusions by VitaSquad, hair & spa services, on-site spray tanning, top-of-the-line chiropractic and physical therapy services, ‘Kids Club’ programs, and Endermologie. – Chris Paciello, Founder and Co-owner

COVID has been a tough time for the fitness industry, specifically gyms. How have you guys continued to do well during these tough times?

Community is the real backbone of Anatomy, where we believe culture is everything. We work hard to provide our members and guests exceptional individual experiences in a safe and comfortable environment. We have a strong communal fitness philosophy here at Anatomy, so when we say culture is everything, we truly mean just that. It’s become a mantra that has brought everyone together, even more so during the pandemic. During this time, we’ve also introduced some new programming and initiatives, such as our recent partnership with Tremble, which offers Tremble proprietary mega reformer classes to both members and non-members at our Midtown and Miami Beach locations, plus there’s our additional added-value partnerships with local Miami establishments, Joia Beach, Pura Vida, and Reset Cryotherapy. We’ve also launched new amenities in our clubs, added in new equipment, and have prioritized our safety protocols to the highest of standards to abide by city CDC guidelines, in efforts to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and staff. – David Geller, Chief Operating Officer and Partner

Anatomy has built a culture in its gym, where it’s more than just a place people go to work out but rather it’s a community, how have you built that?

We’ve never really considered ourselves a ‘gym.’ Intrinsically, we are a health and wellness retreat that offers a welcoming environment of supportive individuals who genuinely want to be a part of the community that they work out in. Whether through our interactive group classes, specially curated personal training programs, charity initiatives, or our specific attention to detail ingrained in all of our services, we aim really to be a health & wellness safe haven for our members. Consequently, many of our members have developed genuine friendships with one another. There’s a lot of pride and real passion that comes out of working out at Anatomy. – Chris Paciello, Founder and Co-owner

Tell us some ways you have continued to re-invent yourself during COVID with your group fitness classes and how you have gotten creative with using your spaces to do so?

For starters, we moved all of our indoor group classes to our expansive outdoor turf area at our Miami Beach location. We also expanded our Midtown location by tapping into the third floor of the building, adding an extra 11,000 sq. ft. of workout space to ensure our members can safely and comfortably maintain social distancing throughout our group classes. We also recently launched a partnership with Tremble, a local Miami-born Pilates concept, offering members even more classes in the Anatomy group fitness schedule at both of our locations to give an added benefit to our overall member experience. – Marc Megna, Founder and Co-owner

Anatomy has a huge amount of personal training clients. How has personal training changed in light of the pandemic?

Our personal training programming has grown stronger in light of the pandemic, as our members have found that one-on-one personal attention is simply more favorable during this time. Our clientele in particular prioritizes health and wellness. Whether indoors or outdoors, our personal training programming provides an opportunity for our members to buckle down and reaffirm their commitment with everything else going on. In turn, the demand for personal training has definitely gone up. – Marc Megna, Founder and Co-owner

We have seen a lot of fitness companies close spaces during COVID. It seems as though you guys are successfully doing the opposite and are looking to continue to grow. Can you tell us how you are focusing on growth?

Our main focus as a brand right now is continuing to make the Anatomy experience special for our clients during these times. We are very excited to be growing in 2021 with an opening in Coconut Grove. Simultaneously, we are continuing to focus our efforts in expanding with a number of new locations in consideration at the moment. Also, our partnership with the 1 Hotel South Beach has been extremely successful and we are cultivating this relationship with 1 Hotels, even further. In the coming year, we will be expanding into additional 1 Hotel properties around the country. COVID has not slowed us down; it has actually allowed us to hone in on our community-driven brand goals and continue to develop. – David Geller, Chief Operating Officer and Partner

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!