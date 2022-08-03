Speed Up Athletic Recovery With a Weighted Blanket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ready to sleep better and recover faster? The time to act is now, because there are a bunch of weighted blankets on sale.

One of the hottest trends in sleep therapy right now, weighted blankets are far more than just a fad. Clinical studies have proven that through firm, deep pressure stimulation, weighted blankets result in deeper and more satisfying, more restful sleep. It’s simple, really. The weight of a heavy blanket provides a cocooning sensation, and the material inside the blanket produces a stroking, soothing tactile sensation when you move.

Hospitals have used weighted blankets as a natural stress reliever for decades. Studies prove that not only does it calm nerves, the weight sensation actually increases serotonin and melatonin levels and decreases cortisol levels in the brain—improving your mood and promoting restful sleep at the same time. Along with feeling better rested, you wake up feeling happier and less stressed.

Can A Weighted Blanket Speed Athletic Recovery?

In a word: Absolutely. Muscles that have been pushed to the max need time to rest. But they can’t do that if you’re stressed out, or tossing and turning because of discomfort. A weighted blanket means more restful sleep, and that translates to relaxed, healing muscles and tissue in the body. If your HIIT or CrossFit workouts are leaving you sore and drained the next day, that’s nothing a good recovery supplement and a weighted blanket can’t fix.

So it’s far more than just a fad; weighted blankets are a full-blown trend because—bottom line—they work. If you’re getting out of bed achy, sore, or grumpy, get yourself a weighted blanket today. Your body will recover faster, your mind will be sharper, and everyone around you will thank you.

The market is flush with weighed blankets these days; here are a few of our favorites—some of them are even on sale.