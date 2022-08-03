Hush Iced 2.0 Cooling Weighted Blanket GET IT!

Hush knows how to make great bedding items and this weighted blanket is no exception to that rule. If you need to relax and recover after a workout, this weighted blanket will get the job done. It’ll give you the weight you need to unwind and decompress, but it’ll also cool you down after working up a sweat. It’s quite the impressive blanket.

GET IT: Pick up the Hush Iced 2.0 Cooling Weighted Blanket ($259) at Hush Blankets

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!