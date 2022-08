Luna $30 OFF GET IT!

Made of 100 percent organic 400 thread-count cotton encasing medical grade glass beads, the Luna is hypoallergenic. It uses a patented layered construction with air channels to keep air circulating and maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature. Over 1,100 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

GET IT: Pick up the Luna Weighted Blanket ($90) at Amazon

