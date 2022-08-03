Weighting Comforts GET IT!

Weighting Comforts makes all their blankets Twin-sized (42″ x 74″) so as not to waste the blanket’s benefits on anything but the sleeper. They’re also much easier to handle than very large and heavy weighted blankets. These blankets are durable and machine washable.

Right now, you can save $46 on all colored weighted blankets, such as blue chambray (shown), pewter, and charcoal. Pair it with a breathable Coolmax Cover, on sale for $75 (was $99).

GET IT: Pick up a Weighted Blanket (starting at $149; was $195) direct from Weighting Comforts

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!