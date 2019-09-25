Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re still feeling the pain yesterday’s brutal workout, have you considered sleeping under a weighted blanket to speed athletic recovery? Sure, there are supplements that can help muscle soreness subside. But athletic guys who need a quick turnaround to get back in the game should focus on a solid night’s sleep as their top priority when it comes to recovery.

A weighted blanket will improve the quality of your sleep immediately. Through October 6, you can take a whopping 70 percent off this Beautyrest Deluxe Quilted Cotton Weighted Blanket on sale at Macy’s. Normally priced at $300, right now you can get it delivered to your door for just $84. That’s a savings of over $200.

Great Sleep, Great Price

Designed for adults in either 12- or 18-pound configurations, this 60″x70″ weighted blanket provides all-over comforting pressure, to ensure you feel secure and relaxed. Studies have proven that for most people, this cocooning sensation improves the quality of their sleep.

Combine this weighted blanket with the recovery supplements you already take, and chances are you’ll wake up tomorrow relaxed and refreshed. And ready to crush another grueling session.

This is a weighted blanket sale you can’t afford to miss. And when you’re not using it, your partner will love its comforting properties, too. Heck, at this price you might as well buy two! Better rest is a win-win for anybody with a stressful job, a particularly taxing regimen, or just a busy schedule.

Whether you choose the 12- or 18-pound blanket ($84 and $90, respectively), each measures 60″ x 70″. So they’re ideal for adults; experts recommend sleeping with only one weighted blanket per person; sharing negates the cocoon-like benefits. They come in your choice of navy, white, or grey.

This Beautyrest Weighted Blanket is constructed a bit like a comforter with a duvet cover. The cotton cover features cloud quilting, so it’s soft and comfortable. And box quilting on the insert prevents the polyester and glass bead filling from shifting around or falling to one end. Ten inner ties paired with a zipper closure on the cover keeps the weighted insert secure.

The cover itself is machine washable, so you can just throw it into the laundry whenever necessary. (The insert needs to be spot-cleaned.) So it’s a breeze to take care of, and the benefits are undeniable.

Do Weighted Blankets Really Improve Sleep and Speed Recovery?

According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders, weighted blankets improve sleep quality—which speeds athletic recovery. The study tested 31 adults with chronic insomnia. It tracked the subjects’ sleep for one week with their usual bedding, then for two weeks with a weighted blanket. That was followed by one more week with their usual bedding set-up.

In the end, four out of five people in the study slept longer and spent less time awake in the middle of the night while using a weighted blanket. Participants also said they found it easier to settle down to sleep, and all reported feeling more refreshed the next morning after sleeping with a weighted blanket.

With all-over body comforting pressure, you’ll get rest and relaxation like never before. Your muscles will relax and loosen, so blood flow will improve and you’ll recover from workouts faster. Best of all, you’ll awake revived and ready to tackle whatever tomorrow throws your way.

Check out this weighted blanket sale today, and you’ll start experiencing quality rest and better sleep tonight.

Get It: Only through October 6, save 70% on this Beautyrest Weighted Blanket (from $84; was $300) at Macy’s

