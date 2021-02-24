Wellness Begins With The Mouth: I Upgraded My Toothpaste And Now Look Forward To Brushing My Teeth Twice A Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For many of us, brushing our teeth is just a small component of our daily routines. It’s a habit: something we do at the beginning and the end of each and every day. We’ve been doing it since we were children; we give very little thought to the couple of minutes spent cleaning our teeth each morning and night.

For others, oral care is a more notable event, and not in a positive way. For any variety of health reasons, many associate teeth-brushing with discomfort and unpleasantness. Anyone with hypersensitive teeth or other dental issues has probably experienced the pain that the wrong toothpaste can cause. This can make brushing your teeth an anxiety-inducing hassle.

Whichever camp you fall into, one thing is universally true: oral care is important. No matter how you feel about brushing your teeth every day, the oral-care products that you use can actually make a huge impact on your health as a whole—not just your mouth.

If you don’t usually think about the oral care products you use, perhaps it is time to begin. Brushing your teeth is so much more than a minuscule daily task—it is an act of self-care. Treating yourself to high-quality toothpaste transforms the oral care experience into something mindful and intentional.

Likewise, the right products can lessen sensitivity, whiten your teeth, prevent cavities, and improve overall oral health. In fact, they can have a widespread effect on wellness as a whole.

Luckily, we have great news for anyone seeking the coveted perfect toothpaste: you can stop your search right now. There is only one brand of toothpaste that achieves all of these results and more: Twice.

The masterminds behind Twice know that wellness begins with the mouth. As such, they have worked tirelessly to create a toothpaste that optimizes wellness using the most effective, wholesome ingredients available.

Whether you’ve been using the same toothpaste for twenty years or you’ve been struggling for ages to find the perfect toothpaste for your sensitive teeth, now is the time to start prioritizing your oral health with Twice.

Twice Has Everything You Could Ever Want In A Toothpaste

When it comes to buying toothpaste, determining which qualities to prioritize can be challenging. One brand might claim to offer the best whitening formula available and yet lack the necessary sensitivity relief needed. Similarly, a vegan, cruelty-free toothpaste might fail in the cavity-prevention category. Yes, toothpaste shopping can be frustrating.

Fortunately, Twice toothpaste is the one brand that checks all the boxes. With Twice, compromising on your oral-care needs has become a thing of the past.

Twice is multifunctional: it whitens, relieves sensitivity, and prevents cavities with one single formula. And, unlike any other toothpaste brands, it provides multiple, mouth-friendly vitamins to improve your oral health.

Another piece of the Twice puzzle that makes the brand unique is its distinctive range of flavor options. While traditional toothpaste flavors are perfectly fine, the flavors of Twice will add excitement and variety to your average oral-care routine.

These flavors include Invigorating Wintergreen & Peppermint, which is perhaps the most traditional of the bunch. This is the perfect toothpaste for your morning routine. It will leave your mouth feeling refreshed and clean as can be, giving you the energy to start your day in full force.

On the flip side, the Calming Vanilla Lavender Mint variation is the ideal toothpaste for nightly brushing. Unlike minty toothpaste, the calming combination found here will help you relax and ease your way into dreamland. This blend of vanilla, lavender, and mint is truly unique among the toothpaste market, and we love the way it eases us into sleep-mode.

Finally, Twice’s newest flavor is Cooling Spearmint Eucalyptus. As the name suggests, this toothpaste cools the mouth with the perfect balance of spearmint and eucalyptus. This is a soothing alternative to the invigorating taste of a stronger Wintergreen & Peppermint variation.

These three flavor options truly stand out among the crowd of traditional toothpaste flavors on the market today. We love that Twice provides the option to add some variety to our oral-care routines each and every day. For the sake of our convenience, the company even offers a Variety Pack (3-Pack), which includes one tube of each flavor.

Choosing a particular flavor based on your mood or the time of day makes brushing your teeth feel more intentional and self-care-focused. Fortunately, each of these flavors contains all of the same ingredients that boost oral health and overall wellness. Twice users enjoy all of the best health benefits of high-quality toothpaste without compromising on flavor.

Find the perfect flavor for you here.

These Ingredients Are Scientifically-Proven to Boost Wellness

We’ve been talking quite a bit about the ingredients that make Twice so special, but what are these mystery ingredients, exactly? How does Twice actually achieve all of the things mentioned above?

Well, first things first, the ingredients in Twice are actually not a mystery at all. A full list of ingredients is available on their website. Notably, Twice toothpaste is free from sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), a chemical found in many beauty and care products, as well as household cleaners. Because Twice strives to use only gentle, clean ingredients, they do not include any SLS in their toothpaste.

In addition to eliminating harsh ingredients, Twice has also added some key vitamins that will make your mouth feel healthier than ever. Namely, their toothpaste contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E, all of which work together to improve oral health.

These vitamins put in the work: they help to balance mouth bacteria, lessen dry mouth by promoting saliva production, and hydrate and strengthen gums. Overall, these vitamins help to maintain the health of your mouth, which in turn promotes general health and wellness as a whole.

Beyond vitamins, the ingredients in Twice address another major issue facing many of us: over-sensitivity of the teeth. Twice includes potassium nitrate, an ingredient that is found in most sensitivity-protection toothpaste. This ingredient will help to lessen sensitivity over time, building up protection for your teeth.

Fluoride is another major component of Twice. Dental experts agree that fluoride strengthens teeth and prevents cavities. This is just another way that Twice promotes dental health and keeps you feeling your best.

At this point, you may be wondering: how did Twice figure out this ideal combination of ingredients? Well, the company’s founders partnered with Dr. Jonathan B. Levine DMD, a respected, world-renowned dentist, oral health expert, and innovator in the field of dentistry. As the chief dental advisor, Dr. Levine has ensured that everything that goes into Twice is safe, effective, and great for your mouth.

By including all of the best, most effective ingredients Twice have created the only true all-in-one toothpaste on the market. Once you begin using Twice, you will never need another toothpaste again!

Feel Good About The Toothpaste You Use

We love that, with Twice, we know for certain that we are treating our bodies with the utmost care. There is only one other component of the brand that we love just as much: its commitment to doing good in the world.

Twice began as a result of a dental mission to Eleuthera, Bahamas, the hometown of co-founder and rockstar Lenny Kravitz. On this trip, dental experts treated patients with an array of dental problems. By caring for their smiles, these dentists also boosted their confidence, well-being, and overall happiness.

Kravitz, along with brothers Julian and Cody Levine, realized then that quality dental care can make a huge difference in people’s lives. Not only can a good dental routine improve oral health, but overall wellness.

This anecdote encapsulates the belief at the core of Twice: that wellness begins with the mouth.

To this day, Twice promotes this belief by supporting communities and people who lack adequate dental care. They currently partner with the Glo Good Foundation, a nonprofit that provides people in need with dental care. When you purchase a tube of Twice, you can take comfort in the fact that you are supporting this worthy cause.

Finally, as the cherry on top of the sundae, Twice toothpaste is vegan, cruelty-free, and 100% recyclable. With Twice, you can take a step towards a more eco-friendly lifestyle while taking care of your own health.

Pick Up A Tube of Twice Today!

There are so many reasons to purchase your first tube of Twice today. Ultimately, it is the only toothpaste that is scientifically formulated to incorporate all of the benefits of traditional toothpaste in one convenient tube. It eliminates the need to compromise or settle for a less-than-perfect product ever again.

With multiple flavor options, gentle ingredients, and countless health benefits, Twice toothpaste will make you look forward to brushing your teeth.

Twice is available to order online or in your local toothpaste aisle. If you want to give yourself another reason to smile, treat yourself to Twice!

