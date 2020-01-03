We’re Trying Home Chef to Get and Stay Healthy This Year

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





2020 has only just begun, and already we’re feeling slightly overwhelmed. Between work, school, family, and scratching out some semblance of a social life, keeping our New Year’s resolution already feels like a daunting task. Where are we going to find the time to get—and stay—healthy this year? It’s hard enough finding an hour in the day to squeeze in a gym run.

We found one way to carve an extra hour out of our day. By ordering food and meals from Home Chef, we’re going to spend less time in the kitchen, and more time getting—and staying—healthy in 2020.

It’s so easy. We select the Home Chef meal plan we want, choose our own delivery schedule, and get on with our daily life. No more weekly grocery store excursions, no more prepping and cleaning—Home Chef takes care of everything. All we’re gonna do is eat right, work out more often, and have more fun in 2020.

Best of all, by signing up now, we saved $100 on our Home Chef meal plan! We got $25 off our first four box deliveries. That helps a lot, particularly during our annual post-holiday cash crunch. You can do it, too. Just go to homechef.com, or download the free app.

Get and Stay Healthy with Five Home Chef Meal Plans:

Classic Meals —Pre-portioned ingredients with easy recipes for meals made in about 30 minutes;

—Pre-portioned ingredients with easy recipes for meals made in about 30 minutes; Express —Prepped and pre-portioned ingredients with recipes that cook in about 15 minutes;

—Prepped and pre-portioned ingredients with recipes that cook in about 15 minutes; Oven Ready —Pre-portioned ingredients arrive fresh inside a cooking tray – no prep, no mess;

—Pre-portioned ingredients arrive fresh inside a cooking tray – no prep, no mess; Culinary Collection —For when you’re feeling fancy; or

—For when you’re feeling fancy; or Entrée Salads—Perfect for saving time and money at lunchtime.

As you can see, Home Chef is far more than just a selection of glorified TV dinners that taste as bad as they look. Home Chef gives you the option of pre-prepared, pre-cooked meals you just heat and serve (our choice, the big time-saver). Or you can choose a box of pre-selected recipes with easy cooking directions—you’ll look like a home chef, even though you’re not. All the meals are simple, healthy, and delicious.

You can customize or alter your weekly box at any time, right through the Home Chef app or online. You can customize your plan by selecting your preferred proteins, or skip weeks when you’ll be traveling or whatever. And you can tag your favorite meals, so you can order them again quickly and easily any time you’d like.

Home Chef has another great perk you won’t find with other meal delivery services. HomeChef is part of the Kroger family of markets. So if you prefer, you can just buy Home Chef meals or recipe boxes at your local Kroger supermarket. How cool is that?

Easy & Affordable

Home Chef meals start at about $7 per serving, so it’s totally affordable—especially considering the time you save in prep and cleaning. You can choose meals that are calorie- or carb-conscious. You can pick meals that take less than 30 minutes to prepare. And of course, there are a ton of vegetarian options.

There are Quick Meals to choose from, and several pre-boxed Protein Packs (including fresh seafood) that let you choose your own sides. Even tasty—and (reasonably!) healthy—desserts are available. With this many options, there’s no reason to get the same-old, same-old with Home Chef.

Ready to spend less time going to the market and slaving away in the kitchen, and more time living your life? Go to Home Chef today, and get and stay healthy this year.

