What Are BCAAs—and How Can They Help You Crush Your Fitness Goals?

Does your fitness routine wreck you for days? Are you getting fatigued during your workouts? Do you want to work out longer and harder, but are being held back by muscle fatigue and pain? Sounds like you need to use a BCAA supplement.

Branch Chain Amino Acids can improve exercise performance and reduce muscle breakdown. That lets you push yourself harder and more often.

More strenuous workouts, more often? That’s a blueprint for crushing your fitness goals. If you’re trying to gain mass, lose weight, or just get defined and cut, then a BCAA supplement is key. Want better performance in the gym? Try a BCAA supplement today.

What BCAAs Are & Where To Find Them

Branched-chain amino acids are essential amino acids (specifically, valine, leucine, and isoleucine). “They are essential, meaning we must get them in our diet because our bodies do not produce them,” Sarah Currie, RD and personal trainer for New York City-based Physical Equilibrium LLC, told our colleagues at Muscle & Fitness. “The term ‘branched-chain’ just refers to the molecular structure.”

Amino Acids are the building blocks of protein (think: meat, dairy, and legumes) and a BCAA supplement is often touted to help repair damaged muscles, decrease muscle soreness, and increase muscle function. Plus, exercise causes an increase in serotonin levels, which can cause fatigue. But BCAAs reduce serotonin levels, canceling out the fatigue and enhancing exercise performance.

Proteins need to be unbound for their amino acids to take effect, and it’s hours before they can be used in the body. BCAA supplements, on the other hand, work right away.

If you need a boost in the gym, or if your workouts leave you too wrecked to continue, check out a BCAA supplement below. You’ll increase your performance, reduce fatigue, and be ready to crush it again tomorrow.

