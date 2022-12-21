What Are the Best Gummies To Totally Chill Out?

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Relaxing gummies are a fun and convenient way to help you chill out anytime that you need it. However, with the CBD and delta market so packed with products, how do you know that you’re getting a top-quality gummy that is really going to help you beat your stress?

Fear not, we researched the hemp and CBD industries to find only the best delta 9 gummies (and more!) for relaxation that are crafted from quality ingredients.

So, if you’re ready to get some serious downtime, here are our top picks for the best delta 9 gummies, delta 8 gummies, and CBD gummies for 2023.

Best Gummies to Relax in 2023

Best Overall Gummies for Relaxing: Receptra Seriously Relax CBD + CBG Gummies

Pros:

Contains both CBD and CBG

Full spectrum hemp extract

All natural ingredients

Gluten and high fructose corn syrup free

Cons:

Only comes in one strength

Specs:

Size: 30 count

Strength: 25mg/CBD & 3mg/CBG per gummy

Flavor(s): Cherry Lime

The Receptra Seriously Relax CBD + CBG Gummies are a natural way to find calm for whatever the day may bring. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD from full spectrum hemp extract, which means there’s a full complement of minor cannabinoids and terpenes to boost the beneficial effects of CBD.

Each gummy also contains 3mg of CBG, which is believed to increase neurotransmitter function, resulting in an elevation in chemicals that boost your mood. Just one gummy is enough to help you feel more relaxed and better equipped to deal with the stressors of the day.

Only natural ingredients make up the formulation for these gummies, including the delicious cherry and lime flavors. You can check for yourself what makes up the Seriously Relax Gummies by checking the results of independent lab testing, which details potency and purity.

What Customers Say:

Customers claim that these gummies from Receptra really help them relax on the occasions where they need it, as well as help them to drift into a peaceful sleep. The natural flavoring of the gummies is also a big hit with users, having a great balance of sweet and sour.

Get it!

Best Gummies for Motivation: Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies

Pros:

Mix of fruity flavors

Vegan and gluten-free

Third-party lab tested

Buy more, save more

Cons:

There are some artificial colors and flavors

Specs:

Size: 20 count

Strength: 25mg delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Mixed variety, including Lemon, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon and Elderberry

The Delta 8 THC Gummies from Binoid are an excellent choice of gummy if you need help with focus, motivation and low mood. But what is Delta 8? Delta 8 is an isomer of CBD, which has a chemical structure similar to Delta-9 THC, which is the psychoactive compound found in hemp, but it causes a milder high and is therefore not subject to the same legal limitations as THC.

Delta 8 is associated with a wide range of benefits including:

Calm body and mind

Boosted sense of well-being

Stress relief for better relaxation

Improved clarity, focus, and energy

There is 25mg of Delta 8 in each gummy, which comes in a mix of flavors including watermelon, blue raspberry, lemon, and elderberry.

Although these THC gummies contain some artificial colors and flavors, they are 100% vegan and gluten-free. Plus, there are no pesticides, herbicides or heavy metals, which is verified by the third-party lab results.

What Customers Say:

Not only have customers experienced a much better quality of sleep with the THC gummies from Binoid, but users have also reported a better sense of well-being, reduced anxiety and improved relaxation, without a foggy feeling.

Get it!

Fastest Acting CBD Gummies: Mission Farms Pure CBD Gummies with Nano CBD

Pros:

Nano CBD for better absorption

Vegan and gluten-free

Now without corn syrup

Subscribe and save 25%

Cons:

Only one strength

Specs:

Size: 10– or 30–count

Strength: 21 mg of full spectrum CBD and 4 mg of Nano CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Marionberry Lemon and Hood River Apple Pie

If you need fast relief from stress and anxiety, you might appreciate the Pure CBD Gummies from Mission Farms. Each gummy contains 21mg of full spectrum CBD and 4mg of nano CBD. The high absorption rate of nano CBD gives these gummies a strength more similar to 45 mg per gummy. Plus, as nano CBD is absorbed 3x as fast as regular CBD, you may feel the benefits of these gummies in as little as 15 minutes.

Full spectrum CBD contains trace cannabinoids and terpenes that work together to stimulate the “entourage effect”, to boost the gummy’s therapeutic benefits, which can include promoting relaxation, improving sleep, relieving anxiety and easing pain.

The gummies are made in small patches with natural and sophisticated flavors, plus, the new improved recipe is now corn syrup free.

What Customers Say:

Users are very impressed with how fast the effects of the gummies kick in, with many feeling the effects in under 20 minutes. Benefits felt by customers include reduced pain and discomfort, better sleep and an improvement in the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Get it!

Best Delta 9 Gummies for Beginners: Joy Organics Full Spectrum CBD Gummies with THC

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

CBD, CBG and Delta-9

All natural

Third-party lab testing

90-day satisfaction guarantee

Subscribe and save 20%

Cons:

May cause mild intoxication

Specs:

Size: 20-count

Strength: 2.5 mg delta 9 THC and 25 mg CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Mixed variety, including: Pineapple, Blueberry Lemonade and Orange

Experience a boost without the booze with the Full Spectrum Gummies with THC from Joy Organics, aka some of the best delta 9 gummies for beginners. The gummies feature a 10:1 ratio of CBD and Delta-9 THC, specially formulated to provide a light buzz and enhanced relaxation.

This enhanced full spectrum formulation contains enough Delta-9 for you to feel the effects, whilst still remaining within the legal limit of 0.3% THC. Each gummy also contains 3mg of CBG, which helps improve mood and overall sense of well-being. Take a gummy during the day for a calming effect or in the evening to support a good night’s sleep.

Every batch of gummies is sent to independent laboratories to test for potency and purity to guarantee consistency and high quality. They test for CBD content, THC content, pesticides, and a variety of other potential contaminants, so you know exactly what you’re getting.

What Customers Say:

People have likened these full spectrum CBD and THC gummies to prescription sleep aids in their ability to promote a peaceful night’s sleep. Customers also find these to be some of the best delta 9 gummies to help them relax and wind down in the evening.

Get it!

Most Potent CBD Gummies: CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+ THC and CBD Gummies

Pros:

All natural formulation

100% vegan

Third-party lab tested

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Only one flavor

Specs:

Size: 30–count

Strength: 5 mg delta 9 THC and 25 mg CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): berry

The Unwind Synergy+ CBD gummies from CBDistillery are specially formulated with a full spectrum hemp extract. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 5mg of Delta-9 THC, making them some of the best delta 9 gummies in terms of a relaxing potency, and ideal if you suffer from severe anxiety time-to-time.

CBD and Delta-9 THC work synergistically to help promote a state of relaxation and a general sense of well-being. The gummies are naturally flavored with a sweet berry taste and are 100% vegan. Due to the potency, new users may find half a gummy will be enough to calm the body and mind.

CBDistillery is completely transparent, sharing third-party test results that verify potency and purity, as well as overseeing every stage in the manufacturing process, from seed to shelf.

What Customers Say:

Customers claim the gummies from CBDistillery are tasty and effective. Many say the gummies help them relax and wind down after a long day, as well as ease the symptoms of anxiety and inspire a better quality of sleep.

Get it!

Best Tasting Delta 8 Gummies: Apollo D8 THC Gummies

Pros:

Fast-acting

All natural and vegan

Third-party lab testing

Subscribe and save 30%

Cons:

May be too strong for some users

Specs:

Size: 20–, 40– or 60–count

Strength: 25 mg delta 8/gummy

Flavor(s): Very Berry and Mango Passionfruit

The Delta-8 THC Gummies from Apollo are some of the best-tasting gummies on the market, available in two juicy flavors: very berry and mango passion. You don’t have to worry about additives either, as the flavor — and all other ingredients — are completely natural and vegan.

Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-8 extract, which can help uplift your mood and help you feel relaxed if you’re feeling anxious or having trouble sleeping.

The gummies are made using USA-grown cannabis, organically grown in the USA. Each batch is triple-tested throughout the supply chain so you can be sure you’re getting a high-quality gummy that is as advertised.

What Customers Say:

According to users, just one of these gummies is enough to take the edge off their anxiety and to make them feel more focused and energized. There are certainly no complaints about the taste, with many claiming both flavors are amazing.

Get it!

Best Value: Plain Jane Delta 8 Pyramid Gummies

Pros:

Less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC

Three fruity flavors

Independently lab tested

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

May be too strong for some users

Specs:

Size: 40–count

Strength: 25 mg delta 8/gummy

Flavor(s): Mixed variety, including: BlueRazz, Watermelon and Green Apple

Looking to feel a little more upbeat and confident when you’re socializing? The Delta-8 Gummies from Plain Jane can help relieve the stress and tensions of the day, and elicit an uplifted feeling, so you can focus on enjoying social situations and live in the moment.

Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD-derived Delta-8 THC and each bottle contains three fruity flavors: blue raspberry, watermelon, and green apple. Something to suit all taste buds. Since these gummies have high potency, Plain Jane recommends starting with just ¼ gummy, waiting 60 to 90 minutes for the effects to begin, and increasing if necessary.

Plain Jane tests its entire product line to make sure the potency of Delta-8 is consistent and that its products are free of impurities and toxins.

What Customers Say:

Customers say that the Delta-8 gummies from Plain Jane give them a nice chill effect and have a great flavor. The fact that the gummies are gluten-free has also raised praise from users.

Get it!

Best Gummies for Sleep: Slumber Sleep Aid Extra Strength CBN Gummies for Sleep

Pros:

Non habit-forming

All natural formulation

Subscribe and save 20%

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Only one flavor

Specs:

Size: 30–count

Strength: 15 mg CBN/gummy

Flavor(s): Vanilla Blueberry

CBN is another cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, which is strongly associated with improving quality and quantity of sleep. Each of the Extra Strength Gummies from Slumber contains 15mg of CBN to help you get a good night’s sleep without the groggy aftereffects of traditional sleep aids.

It may sound like a big claim, but Slumber has third-party sleep study results to back it up which showed the gummies helped:

82% of people stay asleep

80% of people fall back to sleep easier

70% of people felt Slumber CBN was better than other sleep aids

The gummies contain all natural formulas without harmful fillers and feature a delightful vanilla-blueberry combo. All Slumber’s products are non-GMO, made from vegan ingredients, and manufactured locally in Colorado.

What Customers Say:

Customers claim that Slumber CBN Gummies help them get a restorative night’s sleep without the side effects of a fuzzy feeling the next morning. Others have also experienced a great improvement in their insomnia, as well as helping them to sleep deeper and for longer.

Get it!

Best Variety of Flavors: Soul CBD Gummies

Pros:

Organically farmed hemp

Available in a variety of flavors

Vegan and gluten-free

Third-party testing

Cons:

Expensive compared to some other gummies on this list

Specs:

Size: 30–count

Strength: 10 mg or 25 mg CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Pineapple Mango, Spicy Margarita, Strawberry, Raspberry, Orange Cream, Coconut Vanilla and Passionfruit

Tackle everyday stressors with one delicious fruity bite thanks to the CBD gummies from Soul CBD. With 25mg of CBD per serving, these fruity gummies can give you a little extra help to feel like yourself again.

The gummies come in a variety of delicious and unique flavors including spicy margarita, orange cream, and coconut vanilla, to name just a few. As well as quality flavors, you also get quality ingredients with all-natural and vegan formulations that include organically farmed hemp extract.

Soul CBD extensively tests its products in third-party labs, which show the gummies are free of contaminants and contain the amount of CBD advertised.

What Customers Say:

Customers have felt the benefits of these gummies both during the day and at night, claiming they help them sleep better and feel more energized and focused during the day.

Get it!

Best CBD Gummies for Beginners: Green Roads CBD Relax Bears

Pros:

Pharmacist formulated

USA-grown hemp

Independent lab tested

Gluten-free

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Some artificial flavoring

Specs:

Size: 30–count

Strength: 10 mg CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Mixed variety, including: Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Cherry, Green Apple and Orange

The Relax Bears from Green Roads feature 10mg of CBD isolate each, which may help you to decompress in the evening after a long day. The CBD is sourced from USA-grown hemp and the gummies are gluten-free.

While it’s not ideal that some artificial flavors are used, these CBD gummies are bursting with fruity sweetness. There is an assortment of flavors, including lemon, orange, blue raspberry, green apple and cherry — something to suit all taste buds.

You can put your trust in the gummies from Green Roads as the entire product line is pharmacist-formulated and third-party tested for potency and purity.

What Customers Say:

Users of Green Roads’ CBD Relax Bears have helped people in a number of ways, including reducing anxiety, improving sleep, boosting mood and instilling a sense of calm.

Get it!

How We Made This List

We thoroughly researched dozens of CBD brands, delta brands and hemp derived products to ensure every gummy on our list met strict criteria in relation to ingredient quality, brand reputation, customer satisfaction and transparency.

Hemp Quality

The finest hemp derived products come from the best quality hemp plants. Therefore, we prioritized brands that sourced their hemp products (and hemp flower) from domestic growers, with extra points for those that use organic farming practices.

The CBD extraction method can also have an impact on the quality of a CBD gummy (and same goes for the best delta 9 gummies). There are two main extraction methods: solvent extraction and CO2 extraction. We favored companies using CO2 extraction as it is a clean process that results in a high CBD yield without any contaminants.

If a brand does use solvent extraction, then we made sure they could provide test results that show there is no trace of residual solvents.

Flavor

While the flavor is not the most important thing when it comes to CBD gummies, they should at the very least be palatable, particularly as many people choose gummies as they don’t like the earthy aftertaste of tinctures.

We made sure each gummy that made it onto our list had a good flavor profile, preferably attained without artificial flavors.

Natural Ingredients

Speaking of artificial ingredients, we preferred gummies that were made with all natural flavors and formulations, with extra points for organic ingredients, to help reduce the risk of food hypersensitivity or allergic reactions.

Third-Party Testing

We always checked for an up-to-date certificate of analysis (COA) which shows the detailed results of third-party lab test results. This ensures that we’re only recommending CBD gummies that are free of contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, bacteria, and molds. Plus, a COA confirms that what’s on the label – including the potency of CBD and THC – is true and accurate.

Brand Reputation

We steered clear of any brands that made any wild claims or promises about their products and don’t disclose the source of their hemp. Furthermore, we checked real customer reviews, which provide a good indication of the quality of a brand’s hemp products and the efficiency of its customer service.

How to Choose Gummies for Relaxing

When trying out a new supplement or wellness product — CBD gummies included — you should always do some research to make sure you’re getting a high-quality product.

Something to keep in mind when you’re searching for gummies is to check that the brand utilizes independent lab testing that ensures they are as advertised and that their hemp flower is free of impurities.

Hemp products should also disclose the source of their hemp, so you can be sure it’s a good quality hemp grown by responsible farmers.

Taking Relaxing Gummies for the First Time

If you’re taking CBD or delta 9 gummies for the first time, we recommend starting with a lower dose and working your way up over time if necessary. Initially, you may experience some minor side effects, but they tend to be mild forms of fatigue, drowsiness, dry mouth, nausea, diarrhea and appetite changes.

Also, while individual results may vary, you should know that the effects of CBD gummies could take up to two hours to kick in. So, be prepared if you’re planning on using gummies for a certain citation that prompts anxiety, by taking your gummy at least an hour in advance. Don’t just take more gummies if you don’t feel anything within a few minutes.

delta 9 gummies take a little longer than vape juices or CBD oils to take effect as the gummies have to pass through the digestive system before the CBD is absorbed into the blood.

You can help the CBD of gummies to kick in faster by taking on an empty stomach. Once you take your gummy, you can expect the effects to last between four and eight hours.

Just so you’re aware, the FDA advises that all forms of CBD should be avoided during pregnancy and when breastfeeding. This is because CBD can affect key hormones responsible for reproductive health.

Finally, as hemp derived products may interact with certain medications, it’s important you consult with your doctor before you start taking them.

Types of CBD

CBD in gummies come in three variations, which are:

CBD isolate: Contains just CBD and nothing else.

Broad spectrum CBD: Contains CBD and all the other phytochemicals of the hemp plant, including all other minor cannabinoids and terpenes, but no THC.

Full spectrum CBD: Contains CBD and all other phytochemicals, plus a trace amount of THC up to 0.3%, the legal limit.

Other Ways to Deal Relax

There are a wide variety of CBD products that may help ease your anxiety including oils and tinctures, capsules, vape juices, teas and edibles, and even bath bombs.

There are also many additional lifestyle changes you can make that can help ease the symptoms of your anxiety. They include:

Prioritizing sleep

Regular exercise

Eat a balanced diet

Limit caffeine intake

Quit smoking

Avoid or limiting alcohol and other intoxicants

Practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation, mindfulness, and breathing exercises

Increasing social support

If your anxiety is affecting your quality of life, consider speaking to your doctor or a health care professional who can direct you to the appropriate treatment.

FAQs:

How fast do CBD gummies for anxiety work?

In most cases, CBD gummies take between 30 and 60 minutes before you feel the effects and can last up to 8 hours. The time frame on how long it takes for CBD gummies to work is dependent on several factors, including:

An empty or full stomach

Metabolism

Body composition

The same generally goes for other THC gummies (including delta 9 gummies).

When should I take CBD gummies for anxiety?

This really depends on when you usually feel your anxiety. If your anxiety and worries prevent you from relaxing in the evening, taking a gummy an hour before bedtime can help you get a good night’s sleep. If anxiety is a problem for you in the mornings, making you feel fuzzy and lethargic, taking them in the morning can help calm the mind and boost your energy levels.

How do CBD gummies work?

Within the body is a system called the endocannabinoid system, which helps keep your body in a state of balance by regulating the likes of sleep, mood, memory, immunity, the nervous system, the pain response, and more.

CBD works by binding to endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and nervous system to signal that the endocannabinoid system needs to act to return the body to a state of balance, be it by easing anxiety, promoting relaxation, etc.

What mg of CBD gummies are best for anxiety?

Well, that depends. If you’re new to CBD, you should start with a low dose of around 10 mg to see the effect it has on your anxiety. If you’re a seasoned CBD user or your anxiety is particularly severe, you may need a higher dose of 25mg or more.

Do CBD gummies contain THC?

Some gummies do contain a small amount of THC, the psychoactive compound of the hemp plant. However, the legal limit of THC in CBD supplements is 0.3%, which while enough to trigger the entourage effect, is not enough to cause a “high” or intoxication.

What Are the Best Gummies for You?

If you’ve been having trouble with anxiety and/or difficulty relaxing in the evening, CBD gummies might be able to help soothe your body and mind.

Coming in a wide range of flavors and potencies, there is bound to be a CBD gummy that perfectly suits your needs. Plus, they are so convenient for taking on the go and for getting an exact dose of CBD.

Just make sure that you speak to your doctor before you start taking CBD for the first time and start slowly to minimize your risk of side effects.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022