What is the Best Oil to Relax?

You may have heard that CBD oil has the power to help you relax. And happily, the rumors are true.

Cannabidiol — the hemp plant part better known as CBD — has been linked to reduced anxiety and boosted sleep in a number of scientific studies. And the chemical compound is showing up in an increasing number of products.

But what’s the best CBD oil for relaxing? And are there other powerhouse oils to help you wind down?

We’ve got it all covered.

Best CBD Oil to Relax (Plus Some Other Options, Too)

When it comes to CBD oil brands, there’s no shortage of variety.

Unfortunately, there’s also no shortage of less-than-perfect products: Those that fall far short of expectations or even include potentially dangerous toxins and other ingredients.

So if you’re in the market for CBD oils that are bound to get results, you’d do well to look to some of these:

Keep reading to find out more about how we put this list together, what we liked about these products in particular, and how CBD oils can help you sink into a deeper state of relaxation.

Best Overall CBD Oil: Kanibi Sleep CBD and CBN Nighttime Blend

Pros:

FDA-certified processing facilities

Double third-party lab tested

CO2 extracted

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 750 mg and 1500 mg CBD/bottle

Overview: Whether you’re new to the CBD scene or an experienced user looking to wind down at night, Kanibi’s Nighttime Blend is a great option.

The formula is concocted specifically to help users catch Zzz’s, thanks to the custom blend of terpenes and cannabinoids Kanibi keeps in the mix. But there are a number of other high-quality aspects that can help even a CBD newbie relax.

Kanibi takes particular care in putting together this blend, starting with CBD that’s sourced from organic hemp. The company then uses the industry standard-CO2 extraction process to separate those hemp parts from the rest of the plant, in facilities approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

And that’s all before having the final mix put to the test by a third-party lab, to ensure safety and quality.

What People Love: Many users of this product reported getting better sleep after it became a part of their regular routine, with many praising the all-natural alternative to getting greater shut-eye.

Best CBG Oil for Relaxing: Plain Jane CBG Oil

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

All-natural ingredients

Vegetarian-friendly

Cons:

Does not contain CBD (but they do have one that also contains CBN and CBG)

Specs:

Spectrum: N/A

Strength: 1000 mg CBG/bottle

Overview: Plain Jane’s CBG Oil is packed with CBG — short for cannabigerol. CBG has been noted to trigger calming mechanisms in the body and brain.

Plus, the company is careful with its sourcing and processing, which should put even more fears to rest. Plain Jane sources its hemp from organic farms in Oregon, then has the final product tested by a third-party lab for any impurities.

What People Love: People credited this formula for helping with any number of maladies, from anxiety to chronic back pain. Some even mentioned giving the trusted formula to their pets, when they were in need of help.

Best Oil with CBN: FOCL Sleep Drops

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full or broad

Strength: 1000 mg CBD/bottle

Overview: If you want your natural supplement to get as close to nature as possible, you should look into what FOCL brings to the table with its organic CBD drops.

In the world of CBD products, organic ingredients are rare enough, but FOCL doesn’t overlook any of the elements that go into its mix, bringing organic CBD, organic MCT oil and a number of organic essential oils and sweeteners to the table.

As for the essentials, the company utilizes oils that further help bring about a state of sleepiness or relaxation, including lavender oil, long noted for its calming effect, and peppermint oil, which is more widely known for its brightening impact, but can also lend to a state of elevated calm.

To cinch the mix, the company tops off with organic stevia, making for a sweeter taste without any of the unwanted sugar.

What People Love: Customers loved nearly everything about this product, from its smooth and sweet taste to its outright effectiveness, saying it helped them gently drift into a place of sweet dreams.

Best Unflavored CBD Oil for Relaxing: Vena CBD Tincture Oil

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Domestically-grown hemp

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

Only one flavor option (unflavored)

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 16 mg CBD/serving

Overview: Those who like things straight to the point will likely love what this pared-down product has to offer.

Vena keeps things about as simple as it gets, utilizing nothing but organic CBD oil and organic MCT (coconut) carrier oil to concoct this helpful tincture. And while the resulting mix doesn’t exactly result in the most flavorful final product, it still produces plenty of beneficial effects for users.

That’s in no small part thanks to the care Vena puts into their sourcing process, utilizing organic crops to create their CBD oil. And the company issues thorough testing of each and every batch it creates, further ensuring safety, quality, and potency are on point.

Plus, Vena offers a clever dosing guide on their website, to help ensure everyone gets just what they need out of this product.

What People Love: People love how versatile this CBD oil was, saying they used it directly under the tongue or added it to any number of other drinks and foods to get the best effect possible.

Best for Daytime Use: Receptra Seriously Relax + Lavender Tincture

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

All-natural ingredients

Vegetarian-friendly

Cons:

Only one flavor option

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 25 mg CBD/1 dropper-full

Overview: Full spectrum CBD oil offers the fullest experience the hemp plant has to offer. In these formulas, all the cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes that make up a hemp plant are left in the mix — including small (and legal) amounts of THC.

Many experts believe these ingredients come together to create something called the entourage effect: a result that’s bigger than the sum of its parts, thanks to all these chemicals working together in ways that make each other stronger.

But Receptra goes the extra mile, adding even more helpful ingredients to the mix, including soothing botanicals like lavender and passionflower. And the biggest stress-relieving aspect of all may be the vigorous third-party testing the product goes through, to ensure its safety and quality.

What People Love: Users were happy with the way this CBD oil made them feel, but many were also pleasantly surprised by its taste, which they said took a nice cue from the lemon and lime essential oils included in the mix.

Best Artisanal CBD Oil: Secret Nature Organic Hemp Flower Drops

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Third-party lab tested

CO2 extraction

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 1500mg/bottle

Overview: Despite the company’s name, it’s no secret why this CBD oil is so good; Secret Nature puts it all up front.

The brand checks nearly every box there is for creating a safe and reliable product, including sourcing their hemp from USDA-certified organic sources in Colorado, putting those crops through the industry standard CO2 extraction method and having the final product tested by a third-party lab for any toxins or impurities.

The company even goes so far to have the whole thing packaged in a UV-resistant bottle, to help protect those well-cultivated plant parts.

And when it comes to botanical help, this formula includes much more than hemp. Secret Nature also taps into the all-natural powers of mistletoe and black seed oil to round out the healing powers of this CBD oil.

What People Love: Purchasers of this product were huge fans of everything, from its taste to its effectiveness, crediting the formula with helping a whole range of maladies and helping bring on a sense of overall peace.

Best Tasting Oil for Relaxing: Top Extracts Lemon Balm Tincture

Pros:

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-certified

Third-party lab tested

Fair Trade certified

Cons:

No shipping deals

Specs:

Spectrum: n/a

Strength: n/a

Overview: If you consider putting something under your tongue that’s truly an acquired taste the opposite of relaxing, you may be interested in what Top Extracts has to offer.

The company’s lemon balm tincture doesn’t include CBD, but it does offer the best of both worlds, providing something that can help you relax while tasting just as good as it feels.

That’s thanks to the product’s elegantly simple ingredients list. Exactly two elements are used to create this mix: Lemon, and grain alcohol. But just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it’s ineffective.

On the contrary, despite its reputation as a peppy scent, lemon has been linked to a number of calming qualities over the years. So aside from the delicious flavor, this formula can deliver a unique “uplifting calm.”

What People Love: Customers were thrilled with how tasty and effective this product was, saying it helped them get some much-needed rest—and tasted good to boot.

Most Potent CBD Oil for Relaxing: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Third-party tested

Ships within 24 hours

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 375 mg, 750 mg, 1500mg CBD/bottle

Overview: Those looking for a more potent punch from their CBD formula should look no further than Cornbread’s Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil.

As its “whole flower” name may suggest, Cornbread’s CBD oil uses a full spectrum CBD oil mix, which includes every helpful chemical involved in creating the hemp plant. In fact, what makes this mix so powerful is the amount of THC along for the ride.

The company promises up to 2 mg of THC in every bottle, an amount that could really boost the effect of CBD oil, even one dose at a time.

Plus, Cornbread goes the extra mile in ensuring its formula is safe for users, not just by sourcing its hemp from USDA-certified farm, but by having the final product tested by a third-party lab before it makes it into the bottle.

What People Love: Users with more CBD experience loved that this product could still deliver the goods with a powerful but still-legal amount of CBD and THC.

Best CBN Oil for Sleep: Slumber Sleep Aid CBN Tincture for Sleep

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Variety of sizes and strengths

All-natural ingredients

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: N/A

Strength: 150mg, 300mg or 600 mg CBN/bottle

Overview: Those looking to hemp products for help getting to sleep won’t have to count too many sheep before this oil kicks in.

Slumber Sleep Aid uses a number of natural tricks to help gently bring on a sense of sleepiness with their CBN formula, chief among them, the company’s CBN itself. A sister cannabinoid to CBD, CBN brings its own bevy of benefits to the table, including help with chronic pain relief.

But Slumber Sleep Aid also adds a few other hand-picked plant parts to the mix, including the terpene Beta-Caryophyllene, which is known for its help in reducing anxiety and bringing about a feeling of calm.

And another terpene, linalool, is also called to duty in this formula, bringing with it an innate ability to help curb anxiety and bring about sleep.

What People Love: People were thrilled to have an all-natural alternative that could quickly and reliably help them get some shut-eye, which many commenters reported was the result of using this product.

Best CBD Oil for Overall Wellness: CBDfx Relax Blend Mushroom Tincture + CBN + CBD

Pros:

Third-party tested

Organic ingredients including reishi and maitake

Non-GMO

Cons:

Might be difficult for beginners to understand dosing

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 1000, 2000 mg or 4000 mg CBD/bottle

Overview: If what you’re looking for is help combating anxiety, Mother Nature also has a cure for that. In fact, there are a number of all-natural remedies to help calm the body and mind —and CBDfx packs a variety of them into this CBD tincture.

Cananbidiol has long been linked to anxiety-fighting properties, and emerging research is increasingly showing how its sister cannabinoid, cannabinol, can further help the brain and body relax.

But CBDfx doesn’t stop there. The company enlists a number of mushrooms with known calming and wellness properties into the mix, including reishi, maitake, and turkey tail. And to top it all off, there’s some lemon balm thrown in the mix, which not only adds to the flavor, but brings the calming essence of citrus into play.

What People Love: All in all, this CBD oil for anxiety received rave reviews. Buyers were thoroughly impressed by the happy change of mood this CBD oil brought on, saying it helped alleviate both panic attacks and routine anxiety.

How We Made This List

Cannabidiol — better known as CBD — has been on the market for several years now, but shopping for the best high quality CBD oil can still be overwhelming.

More CBD oil tinctures and CBD products are added to the shelves every day. The science behind the plant part is still emerging, and can be difficult to understand. And overall, the product lives in a regulatory gray area, giving brands the leeway to put any number of unsavory ingredients into their wares.

So when looking for the best CBD gummies, oil, or any other products for you, there are a few considerations to keep in mind.

Ingredient Integrity

Bad ingredients were never able to make a good product. And that’s especially true when it comes to products meant to be taken as health supplements.

To put together this list, we read through dozens of others — the ones on the backs of labels that name all the ingredients going into these products.

What we like to see most are products made from safe, science-backed stuff. And we especially love when a majority — or even all — of these ingredients are all-natural or organic, especially when considering how many botanical solutions Mother Nature has come up with for adding everything from taste to texture.

Quality Sourcing and Processing

Though, when ranking CBD oil, there’s one ingredient in particular that gets an especially thorough look.

That’s because CBD oil isn’t just the star of the show, but one that’s especially sensitive to toxins and other unsavory chemicals, thanks to the particularly absorptive roots of the hemp plant, which will drink up everything in the soil around them.

If a company’s hemp is USDA-certified organic, that’s a great indicator that they’re doing everything they can to create a product that’s safe and clean. And evidence of relationships with trusted local farms and farmers is another sign that a company really cares about what it’s putting together.

Short of USDA-certified, domestically-sourced hemp is a promising ingredient, as it’s more likely to have been grown with high safety standards—and less likely to create an unruly carbon footprint when shipped.

But even if the hemp used is perfectly clean, the way it’s processed could still make a difference.

To remove CBD from the plant, the hard, thick stocks are put through some type of extraction method. But some, such as CO2 extraction, are more highly regarded than others, thanks to their reputation for cleanliness and safety.

Efficiency

If you’re looking for CBD oil for anxiety symptoms, paying for a product that doesn’t work is likely to only cause you more stress.

But efficiency can be tricky to assess in the THC field.

The unregulated industry keeps any number of half-truths in circulation on company advertising. And even if a product is proven to be potent, CBD oil impacts everyone slightly differently, thanks to the unique physiologies of individual humans.

Still, reputations, whether good or bad, are often earned for certain reasons. That’s why we look to the review page or comment section to help us suss out the efficacy of these products.

Test Results

But word-of-mouth is only one way to measure how good a product is. Science is another.

A number of lab tests have been developed to examine various aspects of CBD oil, including their potency, quality, and overall safety. And while these tests are not currently required in the industry, some companies go out of their way to have them performed.

Seeing lab test results at all is a solid mark of a well-meaning brand. But when these tests are performed by an objective third-party lab, it adds an extra layer of respectability.

Mission-Driven Brands

That being said, there are sadly a number of bad actors in the highly under-regulated CBD industry. The product is simply too profitable, and too easy to replace with snake oil online.

Looking into the background of a brand is one way to check against these bad faith businesses.

Generally, brands who want to do good are on a mission, which they’ll state clearly on their website. And many also give back in other ways, including through using some profits to fund future research, donating to charities, or offering discounts for veterans or other special groups.

The desire to help people and the planet can speak volumes about why someone got into the CBD business at all — and the type of quality they’ll likely strive for in their products.

How to Take Calming CBD Oil (Or Other Calming Oils)

With so many different products and potentially conflicting information out there, taking CBD oil can be just as intimidating as it is beneficial. And that’s the last thing you want in a product intended to calm you.

But don’t worry: Whether you’re a weathered user or brand new to the idea, there are a number of tips that can help improve your relationship with CBD.

Set Your Dose

Perhaps the most important step in taking CBD oil is figuring out the proper strength and dose for you. Yet, this can also be the most difficult or confusing aspect of the experience.

Many factors contribute to what makes the optimal dose, including an individual’s height, weight, metabolism, tolerance level, and other aspects of their individual physiology and mental and physical health.

That said, there are some widely agreed-upon measurements that could help you make broad assessments.

Almost always, CBD oil will be measured out in milligrams. And in general, anything up to 10 mg is typically considered a smaller, or beginner dose. The range of 20-40 mg is typically though to be a more intermediate amount. And anything higher is broadly considered a more potent dose.

Many companies also offer their own dosing instructions and suggestions for you to follow. If you’re a beginner, you may even want to cut that suggested dose in half, to see how your body will handle the substance. After a few weeks, you can start increasing the dosage.

Take it Slow

Which is to say: Take it slowly.

That doesn’t just go for increasing your dosage amount.

CBD oil needs time to build up in the system before it can achieve its maximum impact. And it can take as long as 3 weeks of daily use to reach this point.

Many people also make the mistake of thinking that taking more CBD oil will allow them to “feel” it sooner. This isn’t necessarily the case, either. When CBD oil is ingested, higher amounts will generally take just as long for the body to process, though they may feel more impactful once they do hit.

Know What to Expect

In fact, the idea that CBD oil will create some instant and big impact is one of the biggest misconceptions about how CBD oil works. That’s why it’s especially important to understand what to expect when you’re taking CBD oil for anxiety or relaxation.

Many people do report a small sense of euphoria or a light body high after taking their dose. And while this can sometimes be related to the small amounts of THC included in the product, by and large, the effect comes from within the body itself.

CBD is not psychoactive. It doesn’t make you “high” in the same sense as marijuana. Instead, it interacts with a system in the body called the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

This series of internal sensors is tasked with keeping the body in a state of inner-balance, and CBD helps it keep things running smoothly. And since the brain likes being in a state of stasis, it will reward the body with small doses of feel-good chemicals like serotonin when things all even out.

The effect of that chemical cascade is actually what most people are feeling when they report the “high” they get from CBD.

Still, some people may not feel the product at all, even when taking the perfect amount. But that doesn’t mean the plant part isn’t doing its job. Once enough CBD builds up in the system, the gentle sense of calm it helps create can start to feel normal, with users not thinking twice about the change.

Other Ways to Deal With Anxiety

Of course, CBD oil isn’t the only way to help with anxiety. From other products to lifestyle changes, there are a number of methods to help settle nerves and bring on sleep.

Sound machines or white noise machines help many people feel more relaxed or get better shut-eye. Essential oils — and essential oil diffusers — can work a similar trick. Some hot chamomile tea at bedtime is a classic way to help induce sleep. And many people get a benefit out of pursuing crafts or creative outlets when they’re feeling stressed.

Of course, there are a number of lifestyle changes that can also help alleviate anxiety and bring on better rest.

Yoga and meditation are two popular ways to help channel anxiety through and out of the body, and clear it from the mind. Any number of apps or websites can help you establish those practices. And when it comes to sleep or anxiety, almost nothing can beat a nice, hot bat, complete with relaxing bath salts.

FAQs

From the science behind it to the current legal standing, CBD oil can bring up any number of questions.

How fast does CBD oil for anxiety work?

In general, taking CBD oil for anxiety sublingually (under the tongue) is the fastest way to get the stuff into your system and potentially feel its effects. This method can produce results in as little as 15 minutes.

Still, if you’re taking CBD oil for anxiety, it’s recommended to give anywhere from a 1-2 hour window for the stuff to take full effect. And it can take several weeks for enough CBD to build up in your system to help you stay generally calmer on a more regular basis.

It’s also important to note that taking CBD oil for anxiety still means you should seek out professional help to ensure you feel your best.

When should I take CBD oil for anxiety?

The more time you can give the CBD oil to work its way into your system, the better. If you know you’re going to participate in a stressful situation ahead of time, you might want to take the CBD oil up to an hour before whatever you think is going to trigger your anxiety.

Of course, no one can plan when a panic attack strikes. CBD oil for anxiety won’t give you the type of instantaneous relief you may want in that situation, but taking it as soon as possible in those cases is better.

What mg of CBD oil is the best?

This answer depends entirely on you.

The best dosage varies from individual to individual, depending on any number of factors, from your general tolerance level to the specifics of your height, weight, and metabolic rate.

Unfortunately, the best way to find your ideal CBD oil level is through some amount of trial and error. But some companies will have further advice on how to best take their products.

Do CBD oils contain THC?

Sometimes.

CBD oil comes in one of three varieties: Full-spectrum CBD oil; broad-spectrum CBD oil; and CBD isolate. The difference in the three lies in how they’re processed.

When it comes to full spectrum CBD oils, every part of the hemp plant part is maintained during the extraction process. That means trace amounts of THC will be in the mix, though, legally, the product can’t have more than 0.3% THC.

CBD isolate represents the other side of the spectrum, including no other part of the hemp plant but cannabidiol.

And broad spectrum CBD oil splits the difference. These products include all of the other plant parts—such as terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids—that add their own effect on the body, but remove THC from the bunch specifically.

Conclusion

In our increasingly stressful — and artificial — world, there are any number of reasons for worry. But CBD represents something that’s just the opposite.

The product can offer an excellent, all-natural way to help you calm down, beat anxiety, or generally get better sleep.

Still, the industry is full of potential pit-falls, including shady companies and less-than-safe products. So it’s important to pay attention to what you buy—and who you buy it from.

But a little research can go a long way. Once you zero in on a brand that works, and a brand you trust, it can start you on a path toward a more relaxing future.

