Put down the bourbon, that’s not what this is about. Drinks that claim to induce sleep—besides, you know, a night cap—are popping up all over Instagram feeds (right next to personalized supplement subscriptions and vapable vitamins). Maybe you’ve seen brands like Snoooze, Som Sleep, Neuro Sleep, and Vital Proteins Collagen Shot in Sleep, and maybe you’ve wondered if sleep drinks could finally be the thing to help you get a good night’s rest.

Considering that more than a third of people aren’t getting the seven or more hours of sleep recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine to function at their best, and 30 to 35 percent of people suffer from insomnia, who wouldn’t want a shortcut?

“Many of these sleep drinks work because they contain ingredients that have been shown to improve sleep or relaxation like melatonin, valerian root, L-theanine, or magnesium,” says Samantha Presicci, R.D., the lead dietitian at Snap Kitchen.