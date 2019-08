Melatonin

You’ve definitely heard of melatonin, a hormone that’s actually produced in the central nervous system. “Melatonin plays a vital role in controlling the body’s circadian rhythm, or internal clock,” explains Madelyn Rosenthal, M.D., a sleep medicine fellow at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “The use of specifically timed melatonin and light exposure have been shown to treat various circadian rhythm disorders, such as jet lag and shift-work disorder.”