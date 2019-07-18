Natural Remedies

Unfortunately, though, even if these seem to help, there really isn’t a shortcut to better sleep. “The American Academy of Sleep Medicine does not support any sleep aid alone to treat chronic insomnia,” says Rosenthal.

So, sorry, but you’re going to have to do more than just take a sleep shot before bed to hit your recommended hours of shuteye. “Try reducing screen time in the evenings, sleeping in a dark and cool room, going to bed around the same time every night, and limiting blue light in the evenings,” says Presicci. “While it’s probably too overwhelming to make all of these changes at once, you can start with one or two at a time and increase from there. But it’s most important to make sure you’re gradually allowing for more time spent sleeping, with the ultimate goal of 7–9 hours each night—whether that means you slowly start going to bed a few minutes earlier each night, or you wake up a little later in the morning.”

If you’re still struggling to fall asleep, one of these drinks might help you get there—but it can’t do all the work for you, especially if you’re not clocking enough hours in bed to begin with.