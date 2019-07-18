What Are the Risks?

It makes sense that these ingredients might seem more appealing than asking your doc for an Ambien ‘script. But while these drinks tend to be marketed as “natural” sleep aids, “many popular brands aren’t quite as natural as they claim, with ingredients like cane sugar, natural flavors, and non-caloric sweeteners like monk fruit, erythritol, and stevia,” says Presicci. Those kinds of ingredients can mess with your diet, which can also mess with your sleep habits.

Brands like Snoooze, which utilize all-natural ingredients (valerian, passionflower, lemon balm, linden flower extract, hops, and peppermint) are a safer bet.

Just keep in mind these ingredients are considered dietary supplements, so they aren’t subject to the strict regulations of the US Food and Drug Administration. “Companies producing these supplements are not required to prove efficacy, safety, or quality of the product,” says Rosenthal. “More importantly, manufacturers are not required to report adverse effects or drug­ supplement interactions.” That’s why it’s so important to discuss any dietary supplements with a physician.