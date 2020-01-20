What To Expect When You Start Using Noom Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

What is Noom? You may have seen the ads or have heard people talking about it, but you don’t know exactly what it is. Noom is one of the easiest ways to get yourself on track for a healthier life because it was built with the idea that the best way to live a healthier life is to break the bad habits that have led us astray.

But how does Noom do that? What does it actually mean to use it in your daily life? Well, it’s pretty simple. The first thing you gotta do is take a pretty in-depth test that will allow Noom to create a highly personalized routine that works best for you and your goals.

One that test is done, then using Noom is pretty simple. You will get workout routines and dietary plans that are best for your goals. Within there are tons and tons of workouts and recipes on the app.

Taking part in these workout routines are pretty easy because Noom has personal trainers on the payroll that is always there to help you. Any questions or difficulties, they are there to help you.

Not only are there trainers on Noom to help you out, but there is also a large community of other like-minded individuals that will be there to help you out. This community has built up the recipe and workout collection, but they can also help you when you are down. Because doing this alone can be hard and knowing that there is someone there cheering you on can make a huge difference.

Noom can also keep track of all your progress so you can keep an eye on things. If you are having a particularly good day, you can maybe afford to hang out with a sloppy sandwich or a greasy pizza.

Even in the down moments when you aren’t working out, you can use Noom. There are quizzes and community boards and just general tips to use to formulate good habits while breaking the bad.

Some fitness programs can be overwhelming. Too many moving parts and a lack of a community aspect. But Noom is designed to be easy to use and ease you into the better habits that will help your life out in great ways. Slow and steady wins the race with Noom.

Get It: Start your free two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!