What’s the Best Face Wash for Men?

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Still washing your face with bar soap? Then you probably have dry, flaky skin—and maybe pimples, too. If you want a clean that goes deep into your pores, you need a men’s face wash that’s designed specifically for cleaning the oil and grime that’s unique to your face.

Truth be told, we’ve found that the best face wash for men just doesn’t exist. Well, not exactly. Rather, we get our best face wash with a combination of Oars + Alps Natural Charcoal Solid Face Wash and Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub. Used in tandem, these two perfect men’s grooming products get our face clean, happy, and ready to face every day.

And they’re both available straight from Amazon, so they’re easy to order and use.

Oars + Alps Natural Charcoal Face Wash

Oars + Alps is one of our favorite men’s grooming suppliers, and its Natural Charcoal Solid Face Wash ($20) is just the thing you need to clean your face daily. This cleansing face wash helps clean and clear dead skin cells, sweat, and bacteria. Meanwhile, activated charcoal exfoliants and other natural ingredients dissolve deep-down dirt that causes blackheads or clogged pores.

It comes in a stick form, so it’s supremely packable and portable—perfect for your gym bag. It taps activated charcoal and other all-natural ingredients to exfoliate and dissolve deep-down dirt. Antioxidant-rich Alpine Caribou Moss from northern Finland boosts skin elasticity and guards against environmental stressors, such as pollution. The scent is Fresh Ocean Splash; it has notes of cedarwood, lime, and fresh greens.

O+A Face Wash is suitable for all skin types and great for daily use. Just rub the stick right to your face, avoiding the eye area. With wet fingers, gently massage it all around your face, then rinse and pat dry. That’s it, no scrubbing or waiting required. The charcoal does the hard work. Free from glycol, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and animal cruelty, it’s TSA-approved and travel-friendly.

Get It: Pick up Oars + Alps Natural Charcoal Solid Face Wash ($20) at Amazon

Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub

If you’re looking for an occasional invigorating, refreshing boost, you’ve gotta try Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub ($30). It’s the ideal pre-shave facial cleanser and deep-cleaning scrub that contains eco-friendly, biodegradable scrubbing particles to gently exfoliate your face for a close, clean shave and a peppermint finish to get you ready for your day. We love this stuff.

Made with superior ingredients, the biodegradable scrubbing particles in Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub work to unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and minimize shaving irritation. Used as directed, it helps to remove oil, dirt, and dead skin cells to leave a clear path for your blade.

And it’s more than just a cleanser. It’s packed with vitamins and other certified organic ingredients such as bamboo powder, a mineral-rich granule that provides gentle exfoliation. Peppermint cools, invigorates, and refreshes. Licorice extract is added to soothe and reduce irritation. Vitamin C fights against free radicals, while allantoin soothes and calms your face.

Face Buff Energizing Scrub is best used two to four times per week in the shower prior to shaving. Work a nickel-sized amount onto wet face, rubbing gently in circles. The scrubbing power is built into the granules, so there’s no need to rub vigorously.

Every Jack Black product is dermatologist tested, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and free of harsh surfactants.

Get It: Pick up Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub ($30) at Amazon

So if you want the best face wash for men, the answer is to use both these great products together, for a fresh clean face, a close, comfortable shave, and a perfect start to your day.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!