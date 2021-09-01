Where to Buy Delta-8 Online Legally in 2022?

Buying cannabis these days is easier than ever before. We no longer have to rely on shady dealers or friends to hook us up. Even better, we no longer wonder about the quality of the product we are buying either.

Speaking of quality, easy access to new varieties has led to the rising popularity of cannabinoids like delta-8 THC over delta-9 THC. The delta-8 high is pretty similar to delta-9 but with milder effects. It is, undoubtedly, an ideal state of affairs for cannabis users nationwide. After all, who wants to waste their time and risk their health by getting a subpar product from an unreliable dealer?

So, if you are interested in buying cannabis, or even just exploring your options, you have come to the right place. Here, we will discuss the best places to buy cannabis, specifically delta-8 THC, online legally.

Is Cannabis Legal to Buy?

First, let us discuss the legalities of the situation.

We need to acknowledge that, sadly, cannabis or cannabis still falls under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. Consequently, distributing and possessing cannabis is illegal and punishable under the law by the federal government.

Nevertheless, as long as your state allows it, you can buy cannabis online and have it delivered to your doorstep, which brings us to the particular states that permit cannabis and in what capacity. At this moment in time, 17 states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia are authorizing limited amounts of cannabis for adult recreational use. At the same time, 36 states have taken the initiative and approved it for medical use. There is a similar state of affairs in other U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. However, the U.S. is far from the only country that permits cannabis consumption in various forms, with Canada, Georgia, Mexico, South Africa, Argentina, and 40 others allowing recreational or medical use.

However, just because cannabis is not legal does not mean there are no rules in place to regulate its usage. For instance, if your state of residence has only permitted the use of marijuana medically, you will need a legitimate prescription from a physician and a medical card. Furthermore, you will not be allowed to purchase without state-issued proof of being 21 or older; therefore, you will need a driver’s license, national identification card, etc.

All of the aforementioned information regarding the legality of marijuana referred to delta-9 THC. However, delta-8 THC, being hemp-derived, has different laws surrounding the sale, purchase, possession, and consumption of it. With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, delta-8 THC became federally legal, provided it is derived from hemp and contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. However, although it is legal on a federal level, individual states have prohibited delta-8 in certain capacities.

So, since the legality of purchasing traditional, delta-9 THC differs by state and by type of use, in this article, we will focus on where you can legally buy delta-8 THC products online.

Where to Buy Delta-8 Online?

Exhale Wellness: Best Brand Overall BudPop: Best for Cannabis Enthusiasts Delta EXTRAX: Best Variety

In this section, we will look at three established brands offering delta-8 products. With these brands, you can be assured you are buying quality goods from reputable, established companies.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Best Brand Overall

If you are a first-time user or a lifelong stoner looking to try something new, there is no place better than Exhale Wellness. This brand has taken the idea of delta-8 products and has brought it to a whole new level. As the number one delta-8 brand in the world, which they proclaim loudly and proudly on their website, there is nothing they have not tried.

Now, they obviously sell delta-8 flowers; but, since we have emphasized their variety so much, what else do they have to offer? Pre-rolled joints, vape cartridges, cigarettes, their incredibly popular highly concentrated delta-8 shatter, and gummies form the basis of their catalog. Moreover, this product line has gotten some serious traction, as it has been featured in Ministry of Hemp, Forbes, LA Weekly, Observer, and Los Angeles Times.

Features

Premium Colorado hemp from well-established, well-known farmers is the foundation the brand builds on. They are so proud of their products that they have gone out of their way to prove their authenticity. Third-party laboratories test the goods for potency and purity, and these results are available to the general public. Also, there is no additional processing between getting the freshly harvested crop and the manufacturing procedures. All of this clearly shows their commitment to keeping their products as contamination-free as possible.

Moreover, while it is rare for a cannabis dispensary, whether physical or online, to have such a wide variety of products, it is even rarer to have quality with quantity. However, Exhale Wellness provides this in order to offer the best to their customers.

Lastly, while their business model has brought them widespread acclaim, the company is not content, as they are constantly looking to grow and improve. For example, recently, they have made their website even easier to use and their customer service even more accessible.

Pros

100% natural — no harmful additives

Cruelty-free, non-GMO products

30-day money-back guarantee

Impressive catalog

Third-party laboratory tested

Potent products

Excellent customer service

Products include vegan-friendly options

Affordable

Cons

Only available on the official website

Customer Reviews

Having looked through Exhale Wellness’ customer reviews on Google, Amazon, and their website, we found most clients were satisfied and happy with their purchases. Customers were particularly complimentary about the potent delta-8 flowers, claiming they provide beneficial effects without being harsh on the throat or causing adverse reactions associated with delta-9 THC. In addition, users also appreciated the responsive and helpful customer service.

Most new customers found the flavor and fragrance to be a revelation. As a result, many of them now reorder every month. Among the products we have not mentioned is delta-8 oil, which has risen to become one of their most popular products. This oil has been an essential asset for people looking to fix their sleep cycle.

Arguably the best place to buy cannabis online, Exhale Wellness has cemented its position as a market leader, especially for delta-8 products, and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do in the future.

=> Visit the official website of Exhale Wellness for more information

#2. BudPop: Best for Cannabis Enthusiasts

If you are looking for potent, innovative delta-8 products, BudPop is just the brand for you. Created by a group of young professionals looking to blaze it but not lose it, BudPop promises a sensation that will not only give you the high you crave but also help you lead a better, more balanced life. With this fresh new perspective, these guys have positioned themselves to someday become the leading brand in the industry.

This self-proclaimed, premium delta-8 brand has had their line of delta-8 products praised by Forbes, LA Weekly, Observer, Los Angeles Times, and Men’s Journal. Even more, this unique brand of delta-8 flavored fun is in service of a greater goal — providing a natural hemp alternative to THC.

Their motto is, ‘here for a good time and a long time,’ a sentiment which is echoed in all BudPop products. Their range of goods features delta-8 flowers, carts, and edibles, all of which show off the distinct flair they bring to the industry with their gorgeous packaging and unique flavors, such as Strawberry Gelato and Grape Runtz.

Features

BudPop embraces innovation and promises customer satisfaction at every turn. Such innovation has led to the development of previously unheard flavors of delta-8 gummies, cartridges, and flowers. However, messing about with flavor combinations has not prevented the brand from trying its best to ensure cannabis purity, as they extensively test the locally sourced product to guarantee its safety, potency, and purity.

Moreover, they do not let their exploration of different flavor profiles detract from the overall quality of the end product, as everything they produce is top of the line. Another thing that promises an unparalleled experience is their commitment to their customers, whether they are catering to their users’ needs by providing vegan products or via customer support services. Moreover, their company guidelines are excellent, ensuring no minors make purchases of any delta-8 products. When you are buying from BudPop, the only thing you need to worry about is what you want to try, and they take care of the rest.

Pros

100% organic and GMO-free

Less than 0.3% delta-9 THC

Third-party laboratory tested

Values experimentation and innovation

Highest quality guaranteed

Locally grown hemp

Next-day shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan options available

Cons

Only available within the U.S.

Customer Reviews

With BudPop, our primary source of reviews was Google and their website. On their official site, they have accumulated 97% of five-star reviews, and there was nothing resembling a complaint for us to find, despite this being their primary source for orders.

That is a rating to aspire to, and, undoubtedly, it is a result of their stand-out products. Among them are the Strawberry Gelato Gummies, which are said to taste like happiness and relaxation and is easily their most popular product. But, BudPop is not only known for one great item, as the quality of their other products, like the Grape Runtz Delta-8 THC Vape Cart or the Cookies Delta-8 THC-Infused Hemp Flowers show this brand is genuinely exceptional.

Additionally, numerous customers appreciated the compliance with local and nationwide safety standards, including no harmful substances like vitamin E, PEG, VG, PG, or food-grade silicone, and the quick shipping due to it being a U.S. product. With all of this positivity in mind, we wholeheartedly encourage you to get on board and have a fun, long-lasting time with these guys.

=> Visit the official website of BudPop for more information

#3. Delta EXTRAX: Best Variety

The last brand we will be discussing, Delta EXTRAX, is a company that has been putting out consistently excellent products since the early days of the delta-8 scene. Having had time to build up their catalog, they carry a respectable array of products, including flowers, edibles, cartridges, pods, tinctures, and several different concentrates.

While their variety seems pretty broad, it is not as good as Exhale Wellness’. And, recently, they have expanded to the even milder delta-10 variant as well. When you consider factors like price, this is one of the best brands out there for those who are new to delta-8 products. A status, no doubt, that is maintained by their efforts to educate the masses about the effects of delta-8.

Features

The experience the brand has on its side allows it to create highly effective and popular products, all of which have solid and dependable flavors.

Admittedly, their popularity has taken a hit in recent times due to the rising tide of more researched, newer brands, like the ones we discussed previously. However, just like those other brands, Delta EXTRAX is committed to their customers’ health and safety, as they ensure their products contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC and undergo lab testing at every stage of production. Additionally, they are big believers in transparency, providing test results on their website. Although, unlike the other two brands, their source was slightly harder to place.

Delta EXTRAX also makes delivery simpler by going through UPS in all states where delta-8 is legal, guaranteeing delivery in three days to a week. However, this prevents the brand from accepting product returns, exchanges, and refunds.

Pros:

More potent cartridges

100% organic

Third-party laboratory tested at every stage

Wholesale options available

Wide product variety

Cons:

No free shipping, refunds, or exchanges

Limited selection

Customer Reviews

The reviews for Delta EXTRAX come primarily from Amazon and Google. However, there is one red flag when it comes to Delta EXTRAX — their website does not have customer reviews. But, that is most likely a technical issue, which we presume the company will fix soon.

However, despite their extensive portfolio of customers, most were satisfied and seem to have come back for more. Essentially, we have concluded that if you want a no-fuss, predictable, and standard hemp product delivery, Delta EXTRAX is the brand for you.

=> Visit the official website of Delta EXTRAX for more information

Cannabis Buying Guide

Now that we have introduced, or reintroduced, you to some of the market leaders, or soon-to-be market leaders, which one should you pick? Do not worry, as we have just the thing you need.

The following is a list of factors you should consider when buying delta-8 THC online.

The Source

What area does the hemp used come from? Is it local or foreign? If imported, does it comply with local safety standards? Is it easy to track down? Was the source advertised?

All of this may seem overwhelming, but these questions are crucial. Basically, it is a rule of thumb to do your research. If you cannot seem to find the original location of the hemp, it is a huge red flag. On the other hand, if it comes from a well-known or quality cannabis farmer, the company will advertise that and use it to its advantage.

Tests & Their Transparency

All of the brands we discussed above employ some level of testing to guarantee authenticity. This is important, as it proves they take what they advertise seriously, and they take steps to ensure it is warranted.

Second, you need to assure yourself the tests are not just marketing claims. Instead, they should be done by verified third parties, and the results should be available to the public. For this, check if the brand identifies the third party and validates their credentials while observing how explicitly they declare their results.

Your Needs

The next thing you need to consider is what kind of product will work for you. If you are still confused about what to purchase, many brands are there to lend you a helping hand. For example, BudPop is one of the companies with a whole section on its website that acts as a beginner’s guide for newbies. Once you know what product you need, just figure out who the best vendor is for that product, and you are good to go.

Payment, Shipping, & Cancellation

This consideration is one you need to have for any online shopping experience. First, sharing your personal banking information is a touchy business, and you want to be cautious. So, make sure to verify the site and see if cash on delivery is an option. Second, do yourself and your wallet a favor and see if the brand offers free shipping. Lastly, see what the cancellation, return, and exchange policies are. If you are an inexperienced buyer, you might not be sure what you want; therefore, having the option to cancel your delivery or return an item free of charge can be a major advantage.

Customer Reviews

How many places can you find reviews, and how many people have reviewed it? How comfortable are they with displaying negative reviews? Why are there negative reviews?

These are all essential considerations to have when buying online. The more people have interacted with a company and have been satisfied with the experience, the higher the chances you will be too. If the company has the public trust, feel free to give them yours — within reason, of course.

Benefits of Delta-8 THC Cannabis

Now that we have informed you of the featured brands and taught you how to navigate them, we will discuss delta-8 THC, itself.

As we talked about earlier, delta-8 THC is a psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, which usually provides a minor high compared to some other products on the market, like delta-9. So, it is not only milder, but it is beneficial as well.

A Healthy High

Unlike delta-9 and other cannabis products on the market, delta-8 does not give you an anxious, paranoid high. Its effects are nowhere near as intoxicating due to the extremely low amount of THC present in these products. They are CBD-dominant, which means you will get all of the benefits of cannabis without the unpleasant high associated with delta-9 THC.

Increasing Appetite

If you are struggling with your appetite and want a way to increase it, delta-8 could be a lifesaver. Multiple users have reported the product helped them improve their appetite and get over their eating issues. Furthermore, delta-8 allows users to feel satiated slower.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Delta-8 may reduce stress and anxiety in patients suffering from these ailments. The product contains relaxing agents that may allow a person’s brain to slow down, giving them the freedom to think with a clear head. Unlike delta-9 and other cannabis products, delta-8 is not going to give you crippling anxiety. Instead, the effects are very subtle and may make you calmer.

Why Should You Buy Delta-8 Online?

Buying delta-8 products online has its pros and cons. For example, the sheer convenience and variety are unparalleled. However, when it comes to its legalization, it has let some people get away with selling below standard products without consequence. So, while there is some research involved with buying online, you can do it from the comfort of your own home. Online shopping is a much easier method than trying to find a credible dispensary or dealer in your local area that sells just what you want.

Speaking of credibility, the much larger sample size at your disposal when buying online is no doubt a boon. And, as we discussed, with online purchases, you have access to the research that goes into the products, which is critical since they can have health and legal impacts.

Furthermore, online deliveries give you something rarely afforded to those buying from dispensaries — privacy. Not only is it illegal to open someone else’s mail, but all of these brands deliver the goods to you with complete discretion.

FAQs: Delta-8 THC Cannabis

In this section, we will answer some commonly asked questions surrounding delta-8 THC.

What is the difference between delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC?

Delta-9 is much more potent than delta-8. As such, it has more negative side effects. Additionally, there is a difference in legality. Delta-8 is fully federally legal and legal in 38 states, whereas delta-9 is federally illegal.

What is the difference between CBD and THC?

CBD (cannabidiol) does not have the same psychoactive effects as THC does. Therefore, CBD can be used for numerous health reasons without the delta-8 or delta-9 high. THC is just the opposite of this, and it gives users that high while remaining similarly beneficial to their health.

Is delta-8 legal in my state?

You can easily perform an internet search to see if yours is one of the 38 states that allow its sale and purchase. However, you should check your state laws before every purchase, as laws regarding delta-8 THC are constantly changing. This way, you will ensure you are always working within the law.

How to responsibly consume cannabis daily?

Responsible consumption is all about tolerance. While a person’s tolerance may increase over time and even differ between individuals, you need to start by figuring out yours. After you do that, it is merely a case of not going overboard and only consuming it at opportune times. So, avoid it at work, when driving, or in other similar situations.

Are delta-8 products expensive?

The standard rule of thumb is that the higher the quality, the higher the price. But often, buying delta-8 on the internet can be cheaper than buying it in-store. Not to mention, buying in higher quantities or wholesale can often get you a great deal as well.

Conclusion: Should You Buy This Legal Cannabis?

In this article, we have done our best to provide you with all of the information you need to buy and consume delta-8 products legally and responsibly. Clearly, cannabis is a complicated business, and hopefully, we have helped you make your next purchase a little bit easier. But, be sure to double-check your state’s laws in regards to cannabis legality. We want you to have fun, but in a legal, safe way. It is unlikely you will not find what you are looking for among the three brands we spotlighted. But, if you want to take a different route, we wish you the best and advise you to consult a physician and research your product diligently before trying it. Nevertheless, your next high is likely to be a fantastic experience. Happy shopping!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!