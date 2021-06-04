Why Men Are Turning to Nugenix to Boost Energy, Drive, Confidence, and Vitality

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When we’re children, life seems simple and breezy. Each morning, we wake up full of energy, ready to face the day and discover what exciting adventures may await. Even as teens and young adults, this zest for life tends to remain. Indeed, youthfulness tends to be synonymous with energy, vitality, and confidence.

Unfortunately, as we grow older, the more challenging and tedious aspects of our daily lives begin to take a toll on those feelings. As adults, we tend to become wrapped up in the stress of work, family, relationships, personal finance, and so much more. As such, It’s not uncommon to feel as if your youthful vitality and drive are severely depleted.

Notably, however, it’s not just these external factors that contribute to such feelings: nature itself plays a pivotal role.

The body naturally produces testosterone, a hormone that affects countless areas of a man’s body and mind, including sex drive, bone and muscle mass, and libido. As men age, more of their free testosterone – which binds with receptors in the muscles, brain, etc. when we are young – gets bound up by the SHBG protein so it is no longer usable. It’s still in the blood, but the body can no longer use it like it did when you were younger.

If this is something you’ve experienced, you are not alone. It’s completely natural, and it’s inherent to the aging process. No one can stay in their twenties forever.

But wait—don’t give up hope yet. Although this is an unavoidable issue for so many of us, that doesn’t mean there’s no solution. Hordes of men have turned to Nugenix Total-T to boost their drive, confidence, and vitality.

Nugenix Total-T is a nutritional supplement containing a clinically studied, patented key ingredient called Testofen® that breaks that bond between the free testosterone and the protein, actually “freeing” up free testosterone that can once again bind with the receptors in your muscles, mind, and more. It’s made up of eight vital key ingredients that work together to help you maximize your strength, endurance, energy, and libido.

Whether you’re hoping to improve your performance in the gym or your love life, this safe and effective supplement is here to help.

Ultimately, as much as we may try to deny it, getting older is inevitable. The good news is that losing your natural energy, drive, and strength is not. Try Nugenix Total-T and see for yourself.

Everything You Need to Know About This Powerful Supplement

Right now, you probably have a ton of questions bouncing around in your mind. Chiefly, does Nugenix Total-T really work? Is it safe? How do I know if I should be taking something like this?

It’s totally understandable to be a bit skeptical at first, but we’re here to answer all of your questions.

First things first: what’s in this stuff?

It’s so important to pay attention to what you put in your body, especially as you grow older. One thing that we love about this supplement is that it only contains eight key ingredients—there’s no long, complicated list of substances to sort through.

Contrary to what you may think at first, Nugenix does not contain any testosterone. Rather, it is a dietary supplement containing ingredients that have been proven to boost testosterone levels in the body.

Those powerful ingredients include Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, L-Citrulline Malate, a patented form of Fenugreek Extract, elevATP® Blend, Eurycoma longifolia Extract, and Boron.

These substances each contribute to the potent blend that is Nugenix Total-T. Each one is vital in its own way. For example, zinc is significant to the body because it’s involved in hundreds of different processes, like DNA production and cell repair. However, the body itself does not produce or even store zinc, so taking it as a supplement is vital.

Likewise, Vitamin B6 is involved with nerve cell communication and red blood cell production. When your testosterone levels decrease, the latter may be negatively impacted. That’s why Vitamin B6 is an important ingredient.

Similarly, Vitamin B12 improves energy production by helping the body convert carbs into glucose. This is one of the ways that Nugenix helps men regain their youthful energy and vigor.

Of all the ingredients in Nugenix Total-T, Testofen® may be one of the most powerful. A highly studied and standardized extract of the Fenugreek plant found in the Indian subcontinent, Testofen®, is hugely beneficial for men in their fifties and beyond. According to several scientific studies, Testofen® helps to boost energy and youthfulness in older men. Don’t be fooled – cheaper testosterone boosters may claim to use “fenugreek” but noted scientist Dr. Paul Clayton says that if it isn’t properly standardized, it may be nothing more than “seasoning”. Likewise, even Testofen® levels less than the 600 mg. per day provided by Nugenix Total T have not been studied and may not provide any – or at least not the same – benefits.

Despite this information, one of the above questions still remains unanswered. Does it really work?

In short, the answer is yes! Nugenix is supported by science. Testofen®, one of its main ingredients, has been clinically researched and proven to be effective. Certain key statistics support this claim:

63% of subjects who took Testofen® for six weeks reported greater satisfaction with their muscles and strength.

82% reported feeling more energetic.

85% said their drive had increased.

With Testofen® as a vital element in its formula, Nugenix Total-T has countless benefits for men over fifty. If you’re looking to regain that youthful vigor, strength, and libido you once had, give Nugenix a try today.

Take Care of Your Body With The Nugenix

Sure, we all want to maximize our strength, vitality, and libido. Who wouldn’t strive for success in that field?

Of course, most of us wouldn’t want to sacrifice our general health for the chance to do so. Choosing to take a new supplement can be a big decision—how can you really be sure that it’s safe? When so many brands make wild, unsupported claims, it’s completely understandable that you might feel a bit uncertain about committing to a new supplement.

Fortunately, we can say with confidence that Nugenix Total-T is completely safe.

First of all, Nugenix adheres to intensive FDA guidelines for Good Manufacturing Processes. Every ingredient used is pure and potent. Secondly, the supplement does not contain any stimulants, illegal substances, fillers, or artificial colors.

Notably, there are currently no known side-effects from taking Nugenix (however, the company does suggest consulting a doctor if you have a medical condition that might make you sensitive to dietary supplements).

So, as you can see, there’s no reason to hesitate when it comes to trying Nugenix Total-T.

How to Get Your Hands On Nugenix

If by now, you’ve been convinced it’s time to give this supplement a shot, you’re probably wondering how to get a hold of some.

Well, we have some more good news: getting your hands on Nugenix Total-T is simple. In fact, even if you’re not fully ready to commit, you can easily score a sample of this powerful product, so you can try before you buy.

To claim your sample, visit this online store for all the info you may need. Here, you can take a quick four-question survey to determine whether this product is right for you. If you are, you simply have to enter your information, and you’re good to go.

This trial provides a fourteen-day serving size. In this two-week period, you can test out the product and see how it makes you feel. Once you decide it’s right for you, all you have to do is wait for your next shipment to arrive. You’ll receive a one-month supply straight to your door.

One thing we love about this free-trial option is that after you order your sample, you won’t be under any obligation to pay for more of the product. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

However, if you decide you love Nugenix and choose to continue using it, you can expect to see a wide range of results within the first six to twelve weeks after you began.

After about an hour, Nugenix should start to take effect. It begins to improve adenosine triphosphate (ATP) levels in the blood and muscles and boost the production of energy in the body. As a result, it should boost your exercise performance.

If you continue to take the proper dosage consistently, you should see new results in about three weeks. Specifically, this is when Nugenix starts to boost libido, drive, and performance. So, for anyone seeking support in their love life, just remember that you’ll have to stick with it for three weeks to really see the effects of this product.

Finally, within six to twelve weeks, you’ll begin to experience even more of the many benefits we discussed earlier. When taken in tandem with a resistance training program, Nugenix Total-T should begin to boost free and total testosterone levels at this point. Likewise, it improves lean muscle mass and body composition and helps to maximize strength and endurance.

Clearly, there are countless reasons to give Nugenix Total-T a shot. Ordering a sample is an easy way to test out the supplement and evaluate its early effects. However, if you want to experience the best Nugenix has to offer, sticking with it for a few months might be the best way to go.

Snag a sample of Nugenix Total-T and get ready to start feeling great.

A Few Final Words About Nugenix

Getting older is difficult, both physically and mentally. Although aging is natural and unavoidable, we can still combat some of its negative effects by caring for our bodies properly. One of the best ways to do so is through a supplement like Nugenix Total-T.

When you’re ready to start feeling energized, driven, and confident, check out everything Nugenix has to offer.

