Why Pro Athletes Are Swearing By The Kangen Water System

It’s no secret that drinking enough water is one of the best ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But it’s not just about drinking water, it also matters what’s in that water.

While you may think simple tap or bottled water will suffice, there’s a better way to hydrate––Kangen Water. Using innovative technology, this water ionizer machine hooks up to your tap water and produces alkaline ionized hydrogen rich-antioxidant water. The result is a hydration experience that will leave you with better hydration, better focus and most importantly for athletes––better athletic performance with faster muscle recovery and no cramping.

The benefits of alkaline water are massive, in fact, the Kangen Water system is trusted by many of the world’s top athletes including six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady. During a recent interview, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau––currently ranked 7th in the world––explained how drinking Kangen water has improved his performance and overall health.

“I just got this new water machine—a Kangen water machine—that’s a game changer,” said DeChambeau. “You can change the pH level from your faucet. Basically, water comes into your house, and you can change the pH from 9.5 all the way to 2.5. It’s used for different reasons, but typically a lot of the foods that we have nowadays are super acidic in nature, especially in the American diet, and drinking your water at a certain pH can help balance that out. When I started drinking my water with a pH of 9.5, I immediately had more energy. It’s a different feeling. It’s the purest water I’ve ever had in my entire life. I can actually put pH strips in there to check the pH levels, so I can test it before I even drink it.”

Ed. Note – The Kangen System allows you to change the pH from 2.5 all the way up to 11.5 Ph.

You can taste the difference in your first sip. Unlike the often acidic or “hard” taste of tap water, Kangen Water tastes lighter and even has a mildly sweet flavor to it. The lightness comes from micro-clustering the water molecules––5 molecules/cluster versus 15 to 100––which allows the water to penetrate cellular walls 6x more efficiently. The benefits are two-fold as it not only allows the water to better transport nutrients and oxygen, it also flushes out toxins and lactic acid from cells and muscular tissue for better recovery.

In addition to super-hydrating drinking water, the Kangen Machine also produces four other types of water that cover the full pH scale. Strong Kangen Water (pH 11) is a strong alkaline water that is good for food preparation and cleaning; Clean Water (pH 7) is neutral water best used for taking medications; Beauty Water (pH 4.0-6.0) is a slightly acidic water and is perfect to use for gentle cleaning and beauty care; Strong Acidic Water (pH 2.7) has strong cleansing properties and is best used for cleaning kitchen utensils, countertops, and preventing cross-contamination.

