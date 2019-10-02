Why Your Diet Isn’t Working … And How Noom Can Help

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Your diet just isn’t working. You’re doing all the right things, and eating all the right foods. But you just can’t seem to lose weight—or those love handles. If you’re like the millions of Americans trying to lose weight by dieting alone and not seeing results, it’s time to try a different approach to weight loss. It’s time to try Noom.

Noom is a completely different approach to weight loss. It’s a lifestyle app that goes way beyond normal workout and dieting apps. Most of these tell you what exercises to do and when, and what foods you can and can’t eat. And that’s it.

Noom goes further. Noom helps you make smart choices by changing your mindset.

Change Your Mind, Change Your Body, Change Your Life

Instead of focusing strictly on fitness and diet, Noom helps you break bad lifestyle habits. Through a holistic approach to losing weight, Noom has helped tens of thousands of people live healthier lifestyles.

Noom breaks the diet/binge cycle by encouraging you to make smarter choices about the things you do. As well as the stuff you eat.

Each of us is unique. We have different goals, different habits, and different tastes. So there’s no cut-and-dried weight loss approach that works for everyone. Starting with simple quiz, Noom develops a dietary and fitness plan that’s just right for you. So if you’re trying to slim down, bulk up, or just lose that spare tire around your middle, Noom’s plan will focus on precisely what you need to do to achieve your goals.

Based on your test results and goals, Noom’s trainers will also develop a fitness and workout plan that suits your lifestyle. You’ll achieve your goals faster, easier, and far more efficiently with the Noom fitness plan.

And when it comes to what to eat and what to avoid, Noom offers tons of recipes for you. Just by entering a few ingredients you already have on hand, Noom will suggest several recipes and meals you can enjoy in just a few minutes. It’s like having your own personal dietician on hand. All you need to do is follow the instructions and whip up your food.

The Noom app also offers 24/7 access to a personal trainer that will help motivate you to get off the couch and start moving. If you’re ever feeling lazy or uninspired, or if you ever have questions or concerns about the exercises the Noom app has spelled out for you, in just a few minutes you can consult with a personal trainer that will help you stick to your Noom plan—and get results.

Noom also helps you track your goals, so you can see those results happen in real time. It syncs with whatever fitness tracking devices you already use to accurately gauge and report on your progress. With Noom you can quickly and easily see just what needs to be done to stay on your path to a healthy lifestyle.

Even if after all that you’re still not feeling motivated to put in the work, Noom’s community of thousands of enthusiastic partners will be there to cheer you on. If you ever need help, or want a nudge in the right direction, just reach out.

Real Results, Real Weight Loss—With Noom

In the end, your weight loss is up to you. It’s your life, and your goals that you’re trying to crush. So you’ve got to want this—and Noom will help.

Noom is your workout partner, your personal trainer, and your dietician. In addition to all that assistance with the nuts and bolts of weight loss, Noom is the personal life coach you need to help you live a healthier, longer, more productive life. What are you waiting for?

Get It: Start Your Free 2-week Trial of Noom today!

Check out all the products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers.