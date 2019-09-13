Woot’s Big Wellness & Nutrition Event Starts Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





One of our favorite flash-deal sites, Woot!, is having its first Wellness and Nutrition Event. Starting today, you can pick up supplements, protein powders, keto powders, and much more at amazing discounts. Many items are marked down more than half off! But this sale only runs through midnight on September 21 or until they sell out, so hurry.

Woot! is a limited-time, flash-deal-only site that’s owned by Amazon. So these deals will only last until these products are sold out (or until 9/21, of course). And at prices this low, these fitness and supplements will not last. So get over to Woot! right now and take advantage of these spectacular deals.

We’re talking major markdowns on some of our favorite health and wellness products, like MCT oil, BCAAs, greens powders, cleanses and digestive enzymes, Omega 3 supplements, multivitamins, and much more. And they’re all from brands we know and trust like Perfect Keto, Performix, ZenWise, and Havasu Nutrition.

And the best part is because Woot! is an Amazon site, if you’re an Amazon Prime member you get all those benefits when you order. Perks like free 2-day shipping over $35, bonus points, and everything else that comes from being a member of Prime, you also get when you order from Woot!.

Most of the markdowns at the Wellness & Nutrition event are in the 35-40 percent range. For example, all Perfect Keto products are 37 percent off at Woot! through September 21 (or until supplies run out). But there are some shinier gem deals to be found—and we think we’ve found the perfect one to make sure you stay slim and trim right throught eh holiday season.

The Men’s Journal Pick

Right now at Woot! you can save an astonishing 58 percent on Brute Nutrition Keto Burn Advanced Weight Loss Supplement. It’s got nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon with a remarkable 4-star rating by those who’ve used it to burn fat, kickstart keto, and lose weight. Usually, this 60-capsule bottle runs $30. But right now you can get it for—get this—just $13. That’s a savings of $17. It’s less than half of what you’d pay at Amazon, and a fraction of what you’ll pay if you found it at your local health food store.

Keto is the hottest diet going right now, and thousands have found it safe and effective for losing weight and staying trim. But achieving ketosis—where the body burns fat for energy rather than protein—is a difficult process. The diet is strict, and the regimen can be painful. And just getting to that point is excruciating for some. But the results are astounding.

A lot of keto dieters use a supplement to achieve ketosis, and, once there, the diet itself will (pretty much) keep you there. But you’ve got to get there first, and these supplements will help you. Keto Burn ($13 at Woot!) provides sustained energy and fuel for exercise, carbohydrate-free fuel for your muscle and brain, reduces hunger, and stimulates a “metabolic shift” away from glucose dependence. It’s a high-quality, ketogenic dietary supplement specifically formulated for men and women looking to lose weight with their low carb diet. And this deal is too amazing to pass up.

So get over to Woot! today and check out all the supplements and products on Clearance at the Wellness & Nutrition Event. No matter what kind of fitness supplement you’re looking for, we can guarantee there’s a flash deal on it right now at Woot!.

GET IT!