Work On That New Year Resolution With These Running Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Even with the cold winter weather hitting us, there’s nothing like going for a run. It’s one of the best ways to keep in shape, especially when you need to workout away from the gyms. If you want to run in the utmost comfort, then you’ll want to pick up these ASICS GT-1000 9 Running Shoes from Zappos now.

Zappos is always a great place to pick up new footwear. The best brands are all accounted for and the pricing is always good. You’ll never regret shopping at Zappos. Especially when the pricing gets better thanks to a sale, as is the case with the ASICS GT-1000 9 Running Shoes.

When you go running, you want the best protection for your feet. That way you can keep going and get the best workout possible. That’s what you will get with the ASICS GT-1000 9 Running Shoes. The padding on the soles will feel like a cloud so you can painlessly run all day long.

That’s not all you get with the ASICS GT-1000 9 Running Shoes. For one, they are lightweight. That way you aren’t being bogged down. They’re also breathable, so your feet shouldn’t sweat too much because of bad airflow. And they just feel great on your feet, not too tight and not too loose.

What’s better is that the ASICS GT-1000 9 Running Shoes are designed on every level to help you run. From the way the arches give you the support you need to the way it helps your gait so you can get a more effective run in. Having these on your feet will greatly aid in the workout.

So if you are someone who has been running or looking to get started, you should pick up these ASICS GT-1000 9 Running Shoes now. Not just because they are great to wear for your runs. But because they are more affordable than ever. You won’t regret it in any way shape or form.

Get It: Pick up the ASICS GT-1000 9 Running Shoes ($70; was $100) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!