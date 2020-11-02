Work Out In Style With The Iconic Thor Kettlebell From Touch of Modern

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home has always been a convenient option for those with space. But with 2020, it has gone from being a privilege to a necessity. It’s still not safe to go to the gym. So for the time being, you need to still build up that home gym. And you can pick up a cool new piece of equipment with the Thor Kettlebell.

A kettlebell is a great piece of equipment to have in the house. It gives you a little bit more variety in your workout than a simple dumbbell. There are a lot of options for kettlebells out there. But not many of them are able to beat out the Thor Kettlebell in just looking so damn cool. Not the most important thing, but it’s still nice.

As the name indicates, the Thor Kettlebell makes it look like you’re using the famed hammer of everyone’s favorite nordic superhero Thor. Which gives it a cool look to it, making you feel like a hero while you workout. But that’s not all it does. It gives you a good grip to hang onto while working out, giving you a wide range of motion.

It would all be pretty useless if the Thor Kettlebell wasn’t made all that well. If it was cheaply put together and got banged up easily. This one is very sturdy and very durable, its cast-iron design giving it the strong craftsmanship you want from workout equipment. On a nonabrasive surface, this item will be a godsend for your home workouts.

Right now, you need to keep looking out for new items to add to the home gym. You don’t wanna lose all your progress and regress. You won’t have such a worry with the Thor Kettlebell in your home. It’s durable and offers a wide range of workouts in the home. And, additionally, it just looks pretty damn cool to use. So pick one up now.

Get It: Pick up the Thor Kettlebell ($80; was $85) at Touch of Modern

