Work Out Some New Years Frustrations With This Meister Heavy Bag

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Plenty of folks are gonna be looking to the New Year to make a new version of themselves. Fitness goals are all the rage when resolutions need to be made. And this year, if you feel like making that plunge, you should pick up the Meister 100lb Heavy Bag to get a sick workout in from the comfort of your home.

Working out from home has become pretty popular these last two years (I wonder why?) and it makes for a much more convenient experience. No more crowds and no more fees. And after a long day of work and responsibilities, there’s nothing like unloading on the Meister 100lb Heavy Bag.

The Meister 100lb Heavy Bag is made for a variety of different fighting styles. It’s got a real heft to it so you can land some wicked blows on it without worrying that it’ll get destroyed. Throw some fists or some feet into this for a sick workout that’ll get those muscles nice and toned over time.

Set up for this punching bag is quite easy too. You don’t need to deal with a stand or a bunch of chains and the like. You got some straps and D rings attached to the top of the bag to hook it up to the ceiling with ease. In no time at all, you will be letting off some stress with this in your home.

No need to sign up for a gym to get a punching bag in your life. Just head on over to Amazon right now so you can get the Meister 100lb Heavy Bag delivered right to your door. It’ll make the quest to make a New You all the more enjoyable in this New Year.

Get It: Pick up the Meister 100lb Heavy Bag ($239) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!