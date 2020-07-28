Work Out With This Reflex Punching Bag On Sale At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Throughout this never-ending pandemic we have found ourselves in, there is no reason to stop working out. You may have had to adjust to a new routine, but you can still do it. But if you wanna find a new way to work out while unleashing some pandemic related stress in a satisfying way? Then pick up the Ringside Cobra Reflex Free-Standing Punching Bag that’s on sale at Amazon right now.

When you feel like you need to relieve some stress, there’s nothing as fundamentally satisfying as punching out the stress. And when you do that, you will actually be working out a good deal of your body. Not just building up muscle in your arms, but in your legs as well as building up some stamina. That’s a pretty good workout that you can get with the Ringside Cobra Reflex Free-Standing Punching Bag.

Unlike most regular punching bags, the Ringside Cobra Reflex Free-Standing Punching Bag is not something that hangs down from the ceiling. It’s not even a big ole sack that you wail on. This is more about reflexes than brute strength building. You plant this one the ground and you throw hands at the small ball that’s attached to the pole. And when you hit it, the ball moves back and at you. You gotta dance a bit when you work with those. Which means you will be getting a good ole workout.

There’s no need to worry about durability with this bad boy. The Ringside Cobra Reflex Free-Standing Punching Bag is gonna last you a good long while. This is the newer model that has added a ton of durability to the product so you can whip on this bad boy all day long without it breaking. So why not pick one up and put it out in the backyard so you can spend some time working out your body and working out your stress. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Ringside Cobra Reflex Free-Standing Punching Bag ($250; was $300) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!