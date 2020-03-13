Working From Home These Days? Use Noom To Stay Healthy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

All of this social distancing can really put a cramp on your health. Going to the gym to workout is a risk, as is going to the stores to get food for your meals. But if you get a subscription to Noom, you will be able to handle this new indoor lifestyle with ease.

Noom understands that unhealthy living is due to bad habits. It’s easy to fall into bad habits. And with this situation going on right now, it will be very easy to fall into bad habits. It’ll be easy to eat like a pig and sit around doing nothing. But when you pick up Noom, you can get all the help you need to stay active while inside and eat healthily.

When you sign up to Noom, you will take a test that is very detailed. The results of this test will give you a highly personalized breakdown of how to reach your goals. Everyone is different and will need a different routine. But what’s great about Noom is that you aren’t limited to what you’re given. When you sign up, you become a part of the community. And the community is a big part of why it works so well.

Breaking through bad habits is hard, but when you have someone lifting you up and cheering you on, it becomes easier. So if you are feeling down and out during this wild situation, stuck inside, the other users can get you going. Cheer you on to get up and work out. To push yourself further. They can also help you out by giving you new recipes and workouts. Stuff you can do easily from your home.

The community aspect isn’t the only way Noom will help you out now. Because when you sign up for Noom, you will get access to goal specialists. And they will be able to help you in this time of need. In tandem with the community’s support, there are tons of workout routines and recipes in the app that you can access. That way you will always be on point and on goal.

If you don’t pay attention, it is going to be hard to not just sit around and snack all day. But with Noom, you will have the help and support of a community. All the help you can need to stay active indoors and eat healthy without having to order out all the time. If you sign up now you can get two weeks for free as a trial run. And if you like it, you can continue on. Chances are good you’ll like it. So sign up now and make the most of this isolated time.

