Workout From Home in the New Year With The 7.8 AT Treadmill

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Want to get into better shape this New Year? Good, that’s a hell of a resolution to set for one’s self. And one of the best ways to get into better shape is to go for runs. But in the winter, sometimes you just can’t bear the cold, especially when the cold is mixed with rain/snow. Which is why you should pick up the 7.8 AT Treadmill from Horizon Fitness.

Horizon Fitness is one of the best outlets in the world for delivering home cardio equipment. The kind of high-end gear that will last and will give you all you need to get the blood pumping from the comfort of your home. And the 7.8 AT Treadmill may very well be the best of the incredibly impressive bunch.

Having the 7.8 AT Treadmill is great simply because it allows you to run in the house. No need to worry about the weather. Set this to the levels you like and go for the kinda run you can handle. Maybe even push yourself. It’s got the gears and the design to handle the most vigorous run you can throw at it.

Not only that, but using it is easy as can be too. The interface is very user-friendly and intuitive. It’s got the ability to connect to your phone so it can track your progress and vitals. That connectivity also allows you to connect your favorite workout videos and routines to the screen so you can hit new goals every day.

The 7.8 AT Treadmill is a beast and it is one that you should absolutely buy if you got the space and the desire to put in the work. Horizon Fitness has never let us down before and we are sure it will do the Lord’s work for you if you pick one up. Do yourself a favor and buy one while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the 7.8 AT Treadmill ($1,999; was $2,699) at Horizon Fitness

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022