Workout From Home With Great Machines From Horizon Fitness On Sale

Peak Trainer HT5.0 GET IT!

Want a really tough, full-body workout? Then you want a peak trainer like this one. This is not simply going for a run or riding a bike. This will get your entire body in for a workout, burning fat and building muscle all throughout. During this lockdown era we are living in, you want to keep your body healthy. And this high-end peak trainer is made so well that you’ll have no real problem getting going.

Get It: Pick up the Peak Trainer HT5.0 ($699; was $1,899) at Horizon Fitness

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!