The Worst Health and Fitness New Year’s Resolutions You Can Make

1. Don’t rely on fad diets

If you’re starting on any fad diet, you’re likely on the path for failure. “Generally, the latest ‘hot’ diet or celebrity weight-loss endorsement means cutting out one or more of the nutrients your body needs, like fruits (carbs), grains (gluten), or meat (protein),” Mazur says—it’s not very sustainable, and it’s definitely not enjoyable. “Instead, focus on balance and variety. Make your resolution to focus more on proper portions and a fueling plan that includes a variety of fresh produce and lean meats that’ll provide your body what it needs to run optimally all year long.”

