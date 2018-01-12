The Worst Health and Fitness New Year’s Resolutions You Can Make

4. Don’t weigh yourself every morning (yet)

We’ll level with you: Losing weight is difficult, and requires lifestyle changes across the board. You’ll need to dedicate more time to train efficiently, and adjust your diet, and get more sleep. The only problem? You can dial in your weight-loss efforts for seven straight days (which can feel godforsakenly long), and not lose a pound. This can crush motivation, because it doesn’t seem to justify your good decisions. Similarly, the scale can become your source of validation. It can be deeply discouraging if you’re losing weight at a good clip, then everything comes to an abrupt halt.

Here’s the rub: “Daily weigh-ins are not an accurate gauge of progress,” Mazur says. “Water fluctuation and hormones can mean as much as a 2-lb swing in one day. Additionally, if your new workout plan includes strength training, then you’re replacing unwanted body fat with muscle, so the scale might actually go up.” And that’s definitely not a bad thing. Rather than harp on a number, focus on how you feel every day. If you’re getting leaner, feeling stronger, and becoming a happy, healthier version of yourself, then that’s the payoff. And give yourself at least a few months to see results.

