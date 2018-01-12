The Worst Health and Fitness New Year’s Resolutions You Can Make

5. Don’t force yourself to meditate

Here’s the thing with meditation: If you’re normally even-keeled and emotionally connected in regards to health, relationships, and spirituality, meditating is a fantastic discipline to boost wellness. But if you’re always a bit frenzied and overwhelmed, it might not help. “The emotional brain releases stress by processing robust emotions, not by awareness or quieting the mind,” Mellin says. So you might feel better if you shout out a long string of expletives when no one’s home, have a good laugh with some friends, or bawl your eyes out. You need a release. If you’re highly emotional, your needs might be best suited by communal affection. You might not thrive when you’re forced to focus on yourself so strictly.

